Lebanese authorities have asked Damascus to arrest and hand over two Syrian nationals for questioning over the killing of former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani, who was found dead in an apartment in Beirut on Monday evening.

A Lebanese judicial source said on Thursday that security agencies had identified the two men and established that they had fled to Syria. Lebanese authorities have already arrested one person in connection with the investigation, while the motive for the killing remains unknown.

According to LBCI, investigations found that the two suspects entered and left Lebanon through an unofficial border crossing in the Wadi Khaled area of northern Lebanon, near the Syrian border.

Lebanon’s prosecutor general, Judge Ahmad al-Hajj, is awaiting a response from Damascus after Lebanese authorities sent the suspects’ photographs and phone numbers to help confirm their identities and whereabouts in Syria.

Lebanon and Syria are bound by a 1951 judicial agreement that provides for the extradition of criminal suspects, subject to the conditions set out in the agreement.

Al-Alwani arrived in Beirut on 5 November. His media office said his last contact with his team was after he reached the apartment.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects lured al-Alwani to an apartment they had rented in the Tariq el-Jdideh area, where he was later found dead.

Meanwhile, his body is undergoing medical and forensic examinations to establish the cause of death, according to LBCI. Investigators are still examining the possibility that he died of asphyxiation.

An Iraqi security official warned in comments to the state-run INA news agency against exploiting the killing to stir sectarian tensions.

Al-Alwani belonged to the Bu Alwan tribe in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

He rose to prominence in 2013 for supporting protests against the government of then-prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. In 2014, he was sentenced to death in a case involving the killing of two soldiers, but was released in 2025 under a general amnesty law.