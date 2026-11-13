Lebanon asks Syria to hand over two suspects in former Iraqi MP's killing

Lebanese authorities have asked Damascus to arrest and hand over two Syrian nationals for questioning over the killing of former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff
13 November, 2026
A 2014 photo shows demonstrators in Iraq holding photos of Alwani and banners calling for his release from prison [Getty]

Lebanese authorities have asked Damascus to arrest and hand over two Syrian nationals for questioning over the killing of former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani, who was found dead in an apartment in Beirut on Monday evening.

A Lebanese judicial source said on Thursday that security agencies had identified the two men and established that they had fled to Syria. Lebanese authorities have already arrested one person in connection with the investigation, while the motive for the killing remains unknown.

According to LBCI, investigations found that the two suspects entered and left Lebanon through an unofficial border crossing in the Wadi Khaled area of northern Lebanon, near the Syrian border.

Lebanon’s prosecutor general, Judge Ahmad al-Hajj, is awaiting a response from Damascus after Lebanese authorities sent the suspects’ photographs and phone numbers to help confirm their identities and whereabouts in Syria.

Lebanon and Syria are bound by a 1951 judicial agreement that provides for the extradition of criminal suspects, subject to the conditions set out in the agreement.

Al-Alwani arrived in Beirut on 5 November. His media office said his last contact with his team was after he reached the apartment.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects lured al-Alwani to an apartment they had rented in the Tariq el-Jdideh area, where he was later found dead.

Meanwhile, his body is undergoing medical and forensic examinations to establish the cause of death, according to LBCI. Investigators are still examining the possibility that he died of asphyxiation.

An Iraqi security official warned in comments to the state-run INA news agency against exploiting the killing to stir sectarian tensions.

Al-Alwani belonged to the Bu Alwan tribe in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

He rose to prominence in 2013 for supporting protests against the government of then-prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. In 2014, he was sentenced to death in a case involving the killing of two soldiers, but was released in 2025 under a general amnesty law.

Related

Iraq sends investigators to Beirut over killing of ex-lawmaker

Lebanon
MENA
Live Story
Rita El Jammal

Related Articles

Filmmaker_photo
Film Interview
Film, TV & Music
Culture
Live Story

In This Darkness I See You: Nadim Tabet on Lebanon's cursed past

Bilal Erdogan attends meeting aimed at strengthening Lebanon-Turkiye
Lebanon
MENA
Live Story

Turkey's soft power on display in Bilal Erdogan's Lebanon visit

An anti-government fighter tears down a portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, on November 30, 2024
Syria
MENA
Live Story

Syria recovers aircraft flown to Libya days before Assad's call

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News