Lebanon has allocated around $7 million in cash assistance for farmers affected by the country's ongoing crisis, Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani told The New Arab.

The payments will be distributed according to a phased schedule, beginning with beekeepers before being extended to other categories of farmers, Hani said.

He also announced that $40 million had been allocated through the GATE project (Green Agri-Food Transformation for Economic Recovery (GATE) Project for Lebanon), in cooperation with the World Bank, to rehabilitate 1,500 greenhouses and 50 water pumps serving farmland that can currently be accessed and secured.

The project forms part of the Agriculture Ministry's response plan, implementation of which had been progressing before being delayed by Israel's latest war on Lebanon.

"We are now completing assessments outside the occupied areas, and hope to be able to conduct assessments across all southern border areas soon, particularly concerning water pumps, wells and greenhouses," Hani said.

The minister added that 15,000 farmers were currently eligible for cash assistance ranging between $400 and $500 each, under a funding programme worth $7.5 million that the ministry had secured.

A UNIFIL patrol accompanying Lebanese farmers passes an area where Israeli soldiers are stationed on 9 November 2026. [Getty]

He said an additional $5 million was needed, and efforts were under way to obtain the funding.

The Agriculture Ministry has stepped up emergency measures to support farmers, protect agricultural production and respond to the exceptional circumstances facing Lebanon. The agricultural sector has been among those hardest hit by the Israeli war.

The government is also seeking to strengthen farmers' resilience and food security in affected areas, while conducting comprehensive field assessments despite continuing security challenges in southern Lebanon.

Israeli attacks have continued despite the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on 26 June, while Israel continues to occupy more than 60 villages and towns in the south.

On Monday, President Joseph Aoun said the state had been informed by Hani of the allocation of $7.5 million in assistance for farmers, followed by the $40 million project to provide 1,500 greenhouses and 50 water pumps for accessible agricultural land. Funding would be made available for currently inaccessible areas as soon as they became reachable.

Aoun stressed the importance of agriculture and farmers, saying their relationship with the land strengthened their attachment to it and helped them remain steadfast despite the difficulties they faced.

Speaking during a meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda with representatives of the Southern Lebanon Farmers' Union and the Sustainable Agricultural Cooperative in the border town of Sarda, Aoun said he had asked senior US officials, including the secretary of state, to pressure Israel to allow farmers to inspect and work their land.

He said the issue was being followed up, but progress was taking time because of the recent Israeli elections.

Aoun also heard accounts of the obstacles facing farmers in cultivation, marketing and exports, as well as the difficulties surrounding compensation.

He said the government was working to address these problems through practical measures and contacts with various parties, including the World Bank, UN agencies and donors. Communications were also under way with Syria to facilitate the transportation of Lebanese agricultural produce through its territory.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mohammad Husseini, urged Aoun to prioritise farmers in southern Lebanon and occupied areas, where thousands of families depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The delegation outlined four main demands: securing farmers' access to their land in border areas including Wazzani, Hasbani and Sarda through the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL); easing export and transit restrictions with Syria; accelerating compensation for farmers whose livelihoods were destroyed by Israeli attacks in 2024 and 2025; and filing a documented complaint over Israeli violations of international and humanitarian law.

The delegation said Israel had demolished farmers' homes, levelled fields and orchards, and destroyed agricultural infrastructure, describing these actions as war crimes.

Farmers in southern Lebanon continue to face significant risks as Israel refuses to withdraw from the security zone it has established in the south.

Several incidents have involved Israeli forces firing at farmers or throwing stun grenades to prevent them from reaching their fields, restrict their movements or force them to coordinate with the military and obtain permission before accessing their land.

The latest incident occurred on Monday morning, when an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade towards farmers harvesting olives on the outskirts of the border town of Deir Mimas.

Farmers have also been detained, while others have been killed or injured by unexploded remnants of war while attempting to harvest olives.

Meanwhile, Hani travelled to the Qatari capital, Doha, in October for a series of official and economic meetings aimed at strengthening Arab agricultural cooperation, expanding international markets for Lebanese produce and attracting investment to support the sector's recovery.

Discussions focused on increasing Lebanese agricultural exports to Qatar by addressing commercial, logistical and administrative obstacles, supporting the recovery of southern Lebanon's agricultural sector and developing investment and development partnerships.

The Lebanese delegation also presented the country's National Agriculture Strategy for 2026-2035 and its agricultural investment plan, exploring opportunities for joint Lebanese-Qatari projects.