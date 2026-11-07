The US State Department has declared Lebanon’s consul general in Michigan, Ibrahim Charara, persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country by Sunday over social media posts from five years ago in which he praised the 1983 bombing of US Marine barracks in Beirut.

The posts on X, which remain online, were first reported earlier this week by journalist Chuck Ross of the right-wing publication Washington Free Beacon.

In a post dated 20 October 2021, Charara wrote: "From the Marines barracks in Beirut to the Al-Tanf base… we will reject the occupier and defeat him," referring to a base in Syria that housed US forces.

Three days later, he posted: "On this day, the heroic resistance to the American military occupation of Beirut ended with a single strike that documents the defeat of neocolonialism on our land."

The account has been inactive since 2021. Its cover photo shows a burning Israeli flag.

A source close to Charara told Lebanese broadcaster LBCI that the controversial post had been published through an old social media account that had been hacked several years ago. The source added that the consul would return to Lebanon on Sunday.

On 23 October 1983, during the Lebanese civil war, a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden truck into a building at Beirut International Airport housing US Marines.

The Marines had been deployed to Lebanon as part of a multinational peacekeeping force, initially to oversee the evacuation of Palestinian Liberation Organisation militants from Beirut following Israel’s 1982 invasion.

The bombing killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors and three soldiers, a total of 241 US service members. It was the deadliest single-day attack on the US Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and the largest single-day loss of life for the US armed forces since the first day of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam in 1968.

Washington withdrew its Marines from Lebanon in February 1984.

An organisation calling itself Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack. It was widely believed to be linked to Hezbollah, which was still emerging as an organisation at the time. The same group also claimed responsibility for the simultaneous bombing of the French military barracks, which killed 58 French paratroopers.

The US designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation and has imposed heavy sanctions on the Iran-backed group, which has been engaged in a three-year conflict with Israel.