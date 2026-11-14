Lebanese army says seized arms depot in southern Beirut suburb

The Lebanese army announced on Friday that it seized a large number of arms and ammunition from a depot in an area south of Beirut.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
14 November, 2026
Lebanese army intelligence personnel stand guard as people clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Ghobeiry, 14 June 2026 [Getty]

The Lebanese army announced on Friday that it seized a large number of arms and ammunition from a depot in Beirut's southern suburbs, adding that it arrested one person.

The army conducted "a special security operation after close monitoring of the transportation and trade of weapons", it said in a statement, adding that it raided an "arms depot in the Msharrafieh area," part of the Ghobeiry municipality.

It said it seized a "large number of war arms and munitions" and arrested one person who is currently under investigation.

The statement made no mention of who the arms belonged to.

Beirut's southern suburbs are a key Hezbollah stronghold and faced intense bombing and destruction during the Iran-backed group's last two wars with Israel. Hostilities between the two sides began in October 2023.

The army rarely announces such raids in the southern suburbs.

On 10 October, Lebanese authorities arrested two suspected Hezbollah members accused of secretly transporting a half-tonne cargo of explosives.

Based on initial investigations, one of the suspects was found to be the son of a Hezbollah official and the other was also a member of the group, according to the source.

On 30 October, a Lebanese military court charged 13 people for their alleged involvement in shipping the half-tonne cargo of explosives to Hezbollah.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement which included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area. The agreement has made little progress amid continue Israeli attacks and demolitions in the south.

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