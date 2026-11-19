Five leading humanitarian organisations have given the US President Donald Trump-backed 20-point Gaza 'peace' plan, endorsed by the UN Security Council, a damning score of just 4 out of 26, a year after its launch, warning that deaths and displacement are continuing and humanitarian conditions have continued to worsen.

The Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children published a report on Thursday highlighting the deteriorating situation in war-torn Gaza, where families are facing another winter without adequate shelter.

The scorecard assesses progress against the plan's own objectives, including civilian protection, humanitarian access, reconstruction and economic development, as well as freedom of movement and the right to return.

The consequences of Israel's ongoing attacks and siege for civilians - which have stopped rebuilding efforts - remain severe.

"Most of the population still cannot access affordable, nutritious food, and many lack sufficient water, sanitation, shelter, or health care. Some 1.8 million people now live in 1,739 displacement sites, a significant increase from roughly 1 million people living in 862 displacement sites in November 2025," the groups said in a statement.

They also noted the effect on Palestinians' physical and mental wellbeing.

"Ongoing exposure to violence keeps protection and safety needs acute, and mental health has worsened across the population, with 89 percent of women and 85 percent of men reporting a decline."

The organisations have urged the UN Security Council, the Trump-backed Board of Peace and member states to use their influence to secure immediate humanitarian access and enforce the ceasefire.

Their call comes amid reports that critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies have led to deaths from treatable injuries and illnesses.

The report highlighted that, as in April, when the ceasefire reached its six-month mark, humanitarian access was awarded a score of zero in the latest assessment of the Gaza peace plan.

"One year ago, the world was promised that Gaza's children would finally see safety, relief and a chance to rebuild their lives," said Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International. "Instead, they are colder, hungrier, more traumatized and more at risk than they were before."

She added: "This was supposed to be a roadmap out of catastrophe. Instead, catastrophe has deepened. The international community cannot continue to look away. The children of Gaza do not deserve this."

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Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, also warned that Palestinians were still waiting for the safety and humanitarian relief promised under the Gaza plan, despite the ceasefire having been in place for a year.

"Israel has clear obligations both under Trump’s peace plan and under international law to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza," he said.

"The United States and other UN Security Council members must use their leverage to ensure those obligations are met. The commitments made a year ago mean little if they do not change the reality on the ground.”

In the report, the organisations accused Israel of obstructing deliveries of shelter materials, medical equipment and supplies needed to restore water and sanitation services.

They said nearly the entire population of 2.1 million was struggling to access clean water, healthcare and adequate food.

All six wastewater treatment plants in Gaza remain out of service, while not a single hospital is fully operational.

Winter weather brings new dangers

As Gaza faces its fourth winter, nearly one million Palestinians are living in sites at medium or high risk of flooding, while 89 percent of households report rodents inside their shelters.

The organisations said that, earlier this month, a rainstorm flooded more than 70,000 tents, while a nine-month-old child was reportedly killed by hypothermia.

The groups have since called for urgent action to provide lifesaving aid and medical care, urging Israeli authorities to open all crossings, allow essential supplies into Gaza, lift restrictions on humanitarian operations and restore medical evacuations and freedom of movement, including the right to return.

They further recommended that member states work with the Board of Peace to replace Israeli approval and inspection procedures with independent and transparent mechanisms for verifying aid deliveries.

Mohsen Abu Ramadan, a board member of the Palestinian NGOs Network, called on "member states, especially those with leverage over Israel, to stop issuing plans and take concrete ‎actions: impose an arms embargo, ensure unconditional humanitarian access, and ‎pursue accountability for war crimes."

He added: "Protecting Palestinian lives and dignity is not ‎only for Palestinians. It is the last line of defence for what remains of our shared ‎humanity and human values."

'Displacement by design'

Lilu Thapa, executive director for the Middle East, Asia and Europe at the Danish Refugee Council, also raised concerns over Israeli military expansion beyond to the so-called Yellow Line, the demarcation line dividing the Gaza Strip following the implementation of the October 2025 ceasefire and peace plan.

"Israeli forces now control nearly 70 percent of Gaza, and 1.8 million people are squeezed into displacement sites lacking clean water and sanitation," she said.

"Families that have already fled up to a dozen times are forced to move again when gunfire and explosions erupt, often with no warning."

He added: "This is displacement by design, and a ceasefire that allows it is a ceasefire in name only."

On Tuesday, the Board of Peace warned the UN Security Council in its latest report that conditions threatened the year-old fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

"The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process," the report stated, highlighting continued Israeli restrictions on the delivery of lifesaving aid to Gaza ahead of winter.

Alongside restrictions on humanitarian access, Israeli forces have continued to carry out deadly air strikes across Gaza.

Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September 2025, presenting it as a mechanism to stabilise Gaza and secure lasting peace.

Its mandate was set out in a 20-point Gaza peace plan, alongside the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on 10 October 2025.