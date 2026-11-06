Kurdish students protesting for the right to continue their education in their mother tongue were attacked by masked men outside the governorate building in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakah on Wednesday, leaving several people injured.

The attackers, reportedly from the city's Ghuwayran neighbourhood and other southern districts, used stones, sticks and sharp objects against demonstrators. A cameraman working for Ronahi TV, who was covering the protest, was also wounded.

Some students sought shelter inside the governorate building as protesters called on security forces to protect them and hold those responsible to account. They accused security personnel of failing to intervene quickly enough to stop the assault.

Witness accounts indicated that some of the attackers were masked, while others arrived on motorcycles.

Following the attack, Hasakah's education director, Syrian presidential adviser General Mazloum Abdi and Governor Nour al-Din Issa held a meeting to discuss the incident, amid growing calls for guarantees of students' safety and their right to peaceful protest.

Suha Mohammed, one of the protesters, told The New Arab that she had joined the demonstration to demand the right to complete her education in Kurdish, saying a switch to Arabic would be difficult after years of studying in her mother tongue.

Fellow protester Zaria Hamo called for Kurdish-language education to be enshrined in Syria's constitution, arguing that students should be able to learn and use their mother tongue at every stage of education.

Another student, Jiyan Hamid, rejected a proposal to allocate just three lessons a week to Kurdish, saying the entire curriculum should be taught in the language rather than treating it as a separate subject.

Dispute over Kurdish-language education

The protest comes amid growing opposition to changes introduced by Syria's Education Ministry affecting Kurdish-language teaching in the northeast, where the now-defunct Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration had operated schools using Kurdish curricula for years.

The ministry amended the executive instructions for Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, allowing Kurdish to be taught as a national language in public and private schools in areas with significant Kurdish populations.

Under the changes, Kurdish is allocated three lessons a week, alongside one weekly activities lesson, while schools must follow the curricula and educational framework approved by the ministry.

During a transitional period, students can also choose to study some social studies subjects, including history, geography and philosophy, in either Arabic or Kurdish.

However, the arrangements have drawn opposition from Kurdish students, families and political groups, who argue that recognising Kurdish as a language and teaching it as a separate subject falls short of their demand to continue receiving their education primarily in Kurdish.

Many students have spent years studying under Kurdish-language curricula and fear the changes will disrupt their education.

Hasakah has witnessed several student protests in recent days, with demonstrators chanting slogans including "No life without the language" and demanding constitutional guarantees for their linguistic rights.

Kurdish groups and civil society organisations have also called for coordinated demonstrations in Hasakah, Qamishli, Kobani, Amuda, Derik, al-Darbasiyah and other areas to oppose the curriculum changes.

The attack has heightened tensions over education and linguistic rights in northeastern Syria, as efforts to unify educational and administrative institutions between Damascus and the former Autonomous Administration continue to face disputes over curricula, teaching staff and administrative oversight.