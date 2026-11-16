Knesset appoints committee heads, Ahmed Tibi as deputy speaker

Several key positions in Israel's Knesset were filled on Monday as the opposition bloc moved to scrutinise the government and roll back key legislation while talks to form a new government continue.

The appointments, which are temporary until a government is formed, include Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Lieberman as chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee and B'Yachad's Liran Abisar Ben-Horin as chair of the Finance Committee.

Lieberman, who is part of Gadi Eisenkot's bloc that seeks to form a government and oust Benjamin Netanyahu, said following his appointment that he would begin discussing legislation aimed at conscripting ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, into the military, a key election issue.

He added that he would summon the heads of the Israeli military, Mossad, Shin Bet and Israeli police, Eyal Zamir, Roman Gofman, David Zini and Daniel Levy, respectively, over emerging allegations that Netanyahu attempted to influence the election by planting false evidence against Palestinian activists in the run-up to the vote.

"There are significant discrepancies between the police and the Shin Bet," Lieberman said, adding: "There are matters concerning the Prime Minister's Office and an attempt to influence the election process in the most unreasonable way."

The comments drew a response from Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said he would approve requests to summon Israeli military personnel on substantive and professional grounds, but would not allow the committee to be turned "into a stage for a political circus, and a tool to attack the [Israeli military] and the government."

The dispute between Lieberman and Katz came as far-right lawmakers railed against the appointment of deputy Knesset speakers.

Matan Kahana of Yashar rejected an offer from far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to support his appointment if Palestinian lawmakers were barred from serving as deputies.

Smotrich accused Kahana of choosing "Arabs over Jews" and the "Muslim Brotherhood over brothers in arms", after Kahana described the offer as "anti-statesmanlike" and "anti-democratic".

Of the nine deputy Knesset speaker positions filled on Monday, two went to Palestinian lawmakers: Joint List MK and Ta'al leader Ahmed Tibi and Ra'am MK Walid Taha.

Tibi described his appointment as "a rightful achievement for the Joint List, which secured 11 seats", in comments to Al Jazeera.

Likud MK Ofir Katz accused the committee of "normalising terror supporters", while Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) MK Yitzhak Kroizer described the appointments as a "Rubicon that must not be crossed".

Palestinian lawmakers have previously served as deputy Knesset speakers, including Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, who held the position between 2020 and 2022, and former Hadash leader Mohammad Barakeh, who was appointed in 2003.

Alongside the appointments, Israel's opposition is also moving to repeal legislation introducing sweeping judicial reforms, which sparked nationwide protests in 2023 and were described by the opposition as a "judicial coup".

The Democrats' MK Gilad Kariv is set to chair a temporary committee tasked with reversing the reforms.

"The committee under my leadership will be run fairly and in accordance with the law and the Knesset rules," Kariv said.

"At the same time, it will act decisively to ensure the repeal of the laws concerning the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and the dismantling of the attorney general's role."

The opposition's moves to take control of key Knesset positions come as Netanyahu continues to accuse Israel's Palestinian community of having "stolen" the election, with Likud set to file an appeal against the election results on Wednesday.