Kenya has called on Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to review and lift travel restrictions imposed on Kenyan travellers following the Gulf countries’ response to recently reported Ebola cases.

Nairobi says it has complied with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and made progress in containing the outbreak.

In a statement issued by Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, officials met Saudi and Kuwaiti envoys on Wednesday to challenge the restrictions, with both representatives agreeing to relay the country’s concerns to their governments and arrange technical talks between health officials.

During the meeting, Director General for Political Affairs Josephat Maikara expressed Kenya’s concern over the suspension of arrivals and called for the restrictions to be reviewed and lifted, according to the ministry.

The ministry emphasised "the strong ties between Kenya and both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait."

Maikara was joined by Kenyan ambassador Dennis Mburu and other officials.

They met Saad Abdullah Al Nofaia, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kenya, and Sami Talal Alenezi, Kuwait’s chargé d’affaires in Kenya, to discuss the measures.

Ahead of the talks, Kenya had formally urged Saudi Arabia to reverse its decision to suspend travel to and from the East African country, describing the measures as excessive and warning that they could threaten trade, tourism and employment despite the outbreak being contained.

The restrictions include visa suspensions and a ban on travellers who have been in Kenya during the previous 21 days.

"Suspending visas and barring anyone who has been in Kenya in the last 21 days is a blanket, punitive measure not supported by epidemiological evidence in the country," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry had also urged Saudi Arabia to provide the WHO with scientific justification for the restrictions within 48 hours, ahead of the meeting.

It said all nine Ebola cases were linked to a single imported infection, with no evidence of community transmission and no new cases reported since 19 October. It warned that the restrictions would affect Kenyan pilgrims, workers, students and businesses.

Nairobi also pledged to raise the issue with Africa’s disease control agency.

On Tuesday, Kenya discharged five Ebola patients after they tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms, leaving two patients receiving supportive care.

The Ministry of Health said the five patients had recovered and were discharged following negative test results.

It also announced that 46 people identified as contacts of the first Ebola patient had completed their 21-day quarantine and been released.

A further 20 contacts were released last week, while the final group of 52 people is expected to complete quarantine and be discharged next week.

Health officials have expressed optimism about the country’s progress in containing the outbreak, with no new infections reported.

The outbreak, which began in Congo in May, has claimed more than 5,000 lives, with over 10,000 cases reported, making it one of the worst Ebola outbreaks on record.

Kenya recorded its first-ever Ebola case on 6 October, after a man who had travelled from Congo through Uganda tested positive for the virus. He died hours later at Nairobi Hospital.