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Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was used in an extensive anti-Muslim propaganda campaign that spread conspiracy theories about a supposed Islamic takeover of Britain, with evidence pointing to the operation's production in Israel, according to a new investigation.

The investigation, published by independent British news outlet The Nerve on 6 November, found that Facebook adverts featuring the princess appeared in November 2024, days before Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, made a state visit to Britain.

The adverts urged Middleton to reconsider meeting the emir, with some comparing the encounter to "meeting Bin Laden".

The campaign was part of a wider operation that portrayed Muslims, migrants and Qatar as threats to British society, reaching audiences across Europe and North America.

Researchers recorded more than 154 million exposures to British-targeted material between 2024 and 2026, with hundreds of adverts circulating before the UK's 2024 general election and the anti-Muslim riots that followed the Southport murders.

The investigation was conducted by disinformation researcher Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at Northwestern University in Qatar, alongside researcher Sohan Dsouza.

Their findings point to production in Israel, although they have not established who ultimately financed or commissioned the campaign.

Anti-Muslim conspiracy theories spread across Britain

The campaign promoted versions of the far-right "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, which falsely claims that white European populations are being deliberately replaced through immigration.

Its messaging presented Qatar and the emir's mother, Sheikha Moza, as orchestrating Europe's supposed "Islamisation".

Facebook pages including "Save Europe" and "The Plot Against Europe" spent more than £500,000 promoting hundreds of adverts to British users in 2024 alone.

Some videos depicted Muslim gatherings and religious processions as evidence of an organised takeover of European cities.

One video focused on Bradford, describing the city as "occupied by Muslim immigrants" before showing footage of burning police vehicles and questioning whether Britain could still be saved.

Other adverts targeted British institutions and public figures, including Harrods, Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and leading universities.

The researchers also uncovered attempts to manipulate Wikipedia articles about Qatari investments in Britain.

Evidence points to Israel

The investigation traced the campaign through advertising accounts, social media networks and video production files.

Researchers found that three Wikipedia edits linked to the operation originated from an Israeli internet address, while metadata recovered from 78 videos contained Hebrew names and references.

Video production schedules and time-zone changes were also consistent with work being carried out in Israel.

The researchers identified a storage-drive label resembling the professional name of an Israeli graphic designer, but stressed that they had not established his involvement.

The findings raise questions about possible Israeli involvement in efforts to encourage anti-Muslim sentiment and strengthen far-right political movements in Britain.

It also highlighted Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli's public engagement with European far-right figures and his argument that fears surrounding "radical Islam" could be politically useful.

Tech giants profited from campaign

The investigation also found that major technology companies were failing to prevent the spread of the propaganda.

Meta disclosed that an early network linked to the operation spent more than £900,000 on advertising before mid-2024, despite requirements for political and social-issue adverts to identify their sponsors.

Researchers subsequently identified another 64 adverts and promoted videos targeting Britain from October 2025, generating more than 25 million views.

The campaign also operated through YouTube, TikTok and other online platforms, frequently using changing advertiser identities.

Across 30 countries, researchers documented more than half a billion advertising appearances and video views.

The investigation warned that the campaign's true organisers had remained unidentified and called for greater scrutiny of technology companies that accepted advertising payments.

The researchers called for further investigation into who financed the operation and whether its activities could constitute foreign interference or unlawful incitement to racial or religious hatred.