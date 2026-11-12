Scores of journalists, activists and media professionals have voiced solidarity with Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of independent Egyptian news outlet Mada Masr, as she faces a retrial on charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence.

Attalah's retrial was postponed until 18 November after her lawyers requested the removal of the presiding judge, who had previously ordered the closure of Mada Masr in a separate case.

The Ninth Circuit of the New Cairo Misdemeanour Court announced the postponement on Wednesday to allow the defence to pursue its request for the judge's recusal, according to lawyer Hassan al-Azhari.

The decision comes as Attalah and Mada Masr face growing international scrutiny over the prosecution, with press freedom organisations warning of an escalating crackdown on independent journalism in Egypt.

Journalists, activists and social media users have called for the charges against Attalah to be dropped and for the authorities to reverse the order to shut down the publication.

"Everyone committed to a free press should stand with Lina Attalah and Mada Masr today," political economist and commentator Timothy E. Kaldas wrote on X, describing the charges against her as false.

"The Egyptian government must stop attacking our bravest journalists for their invaluable public service," he added.

Journalist Ahed Eldin also urged the public to support Attalah, recalling her previous detention.

"Public pressure freed her in 2019. Share this to free her again," Eldin wrote.

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Human rights lawyer Gamal Eid described Attalah as one of the most prominent voices in Egyptian society and stressed that journalism should not be treated as a crime.

"Mada Masr was a light in a society shrouded in darkness. We do not want a silenced or darkened Egypt," he wrote on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with Attalah and the publication.

US Palestinian congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also condemned the prosecution, questioning Washington's continued financial support for Egypt despite its human rights record.

"Tomorrow, Lina Attalah stands trial in Egypt, simply for being a journalist," Tlaib said in a statement issued ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

"Egypt must immediately release Lina and all detained journalists," she added, calling on the new Democratic majority in Congress to reassess US financial assistance to Cairo.

The expressions of solidarity follow a warning from the United Nations this week over what it described as growing attacks on press freedom in Egypt.

"We are witnessing widening assaults on press freedom by Egyptian authorities, including the targeting, persecution and harassment of independent journalists," UN human rights spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan said.

"These alarming developments must end immediately, and journalists must be able to carry out their essential work free from intimidation and reprisals."

The UN also called for measures against Mada Masr and the independent fact-checking platform Matsadaash to be reversed, stressing Egyptians' right to access reporting and opinions on matters of public concern.

The retrial stems from a 2024 case in which Attalah was sentenced in absentia to one year in prison over allegations of publishing false news and operating an unlicensed website.

She only discovered the sentence on 27 October this year while completing release procedures following her detention in a separate licensing case.

In that case, a court fined Attalah three million Egyptian pounds and ordered Mada Masr to close. The publication is appealing the ruling, with a hearing scheduled for 25 November.

The legal proceedings stem from reporting published by Mada Masr about Egypt's handling of developments linked to Israel's war on Gaza.

In November 2023, prosecutors questioned Attalah following a complaint from Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation over the outlet's coverage.

She was summoned again in February 2024 over reporting examining alleged exploitation linked to the movement of people and goods through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, including the role of businessman Ibrahim al-Organi.

Mada Masr maintains that it has applied for a licence under Egypt's 2018 media law but has received no formal decision from the authorities.

The Egyptian Supreme Judicial Council has rejected allegations of unfairness in the October proceedings, while the government has maintained that media organisations must operate within the law and respect national security.

International human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have repeatedly criticised Egypt's prosecution and imprisonment of journalists, dissidents and government critics.

The latest case has renewed concerns about the future of independent journalism in the country, with rights advocates warning that the legal proceedings against Attalah could further restrict the space for critical reporting.