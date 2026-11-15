A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men on Sunday to death by hanging for carrying out last month's deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom's south.

Gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in Jordan's Karak governorate on 23 October.

Authorities said three men, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, had fled after the attack and were arrested three days later.

In a statement Sunday, the Jordanian military said the "State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack" at the Greek Orthodox church.

The court found them guilty of "committing terrorist attacks" resulting in death, as well as weapons offences, "conspiracy to commit terrorist acts" and "promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation".

The attack shocked the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up around three percent of the population. Such attacks are rare in Jordan.

The lawyer representing the families of the victims, Amer Halsa, said in a press release that the State Security Court sentenced the fourth and fifth defendants, connected to the case to six years in prison each.

He explained that two of the defendants were accused of selling and supplying the perpetrators with the firearms used in the attack.

Halsa noted that the verdict is subject to a mandatory review by the attorney general at the State Security Court within 30 days, and the defendants also have the right to appeal the verdict.

Earlier this month, the Attorney General of the State Security Court in Jordan, Brigadier General Ahmed Talat Shahaltough, said in a press release that the Public Prosecution had concluded its investigation into the church attack.

Shahaltough added that the investigative procedures included hearing the testimonies of prosecution witnesses, collecting evidence from the crime scene, documenting the weapons and ammunition used in the attack, as well as questioning the suspects.

The attack took place on 23 October, and targeted people who were attending a funeral service inside the church.

On 26 October, the Jordanian Director of Public Security, Major General Obaidallah al-Maayta, announced in a press conference that three people were arrested in connection with the attack. He named them as Hazza Zeidan Muhammad, his brother Mishal Zeidan Mohammed, and Ahmed Sami Hussein. He said they were linked to “extremist takfiri ideology” and said Hazza was the mastermind behind the operation.