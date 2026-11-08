Jordan moves to toughen terrorism penalties after Karak, Amman attacks

Jordan has approved a package of measures to tighten penalties for terrorism-related offences following two recent attacks in the kingdom.
MENA
3 min read

The New Arab Staff
08 November, 2026
Police and other people gather at the entrance of a hospital in Karak after gunmen opened fire on a funeral at a church, 23 October 2026 [Getty]

The Jordanian government has approved a package of measures to tighten penalties for terrorism-related offences, including raising minimum prison terms, restricting early release and introducing post-sentence surveillance measures.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, announced the decisions on Sunday following two attacks in the kingdom in recent weeks: a shooting at a church in Karak governorate that killed nine worshippers, and a separate stabbing in Amman that killed a security officer.

Under measures taking effect immediately, prisoners currently serving sentences for terrorism-related offences will no longer benefit from a sentence reduction granted for good behaviour. Their prison terms will therefore be calculated on the basis of 12 months per year, rather than nine.

Proposed legislative amendments would also bar those convicted of terrorism offences from being released after serving three-quarters of their sentences.

The government plans to raise the minimum prison term for terrorism offences from five to 10 years, and to 15 years in certain cases, with the death penalty retained for the most serious offences. The amendments would also require sentences for multiple offences to be served separately, rather than applying only the longest sentence.

The proposed changes would further increase penalties for people who assist, incite or participate in terrorist offences, as well as for hate speech and conduct deemed linked to terrorism.

Precautionary measures 

The government also plans to introduce mandatory precautionary measures for people convicted of terrorism offences after they complete their prison terms. These could include electronic monitoring, close surveillance and house arrest, for periods determined by the court.

The Cabinet has given the proposed amendments urgent status and will refer them to parliament within two weeks for debate and approval.

The move follows an attack on St George’s Church in the town of Hamoud on 23 October, in which nine people were killed. Five defendants appeared before the State Security Court on Sunday for the second hearing in the case.

The court heard testimony from eyewitnesses, including relatives of those killed and people injured in the attack, who identified the defendants as the alleged gunmen. The five face seven charges, including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, conspiring to commit terrorist acts, possessing weapons and ammunition for use in terrorist attacks, and promoting the ideas of a terrorist group.

The government’s announcement also came after an attack on Thursday in Amman’s Medina Street, where a man stabbed a member of the Public Security Directorate outside the Sri Lankan embassy.

Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf al-Salayta was killed, while Lieutenant Firas al-Ananzeh was injured during the response to the attack and the suspect’s arrest.

Terrorist attacks in Jordan are rare.

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