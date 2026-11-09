Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Monday for extensive discussions with Syrian officials, less than two weeks after Jordanian airstrikes hit Syria's southern Daraa province, killing at least seven people, including three children.

Jordan said the strikes were carried out in response to a deadly bomb attack on a church in Karak and claimed that more than 20 Islamic State (IS) militants were also killed.

The two countries however, signed 11 cooperation deals during Safadi's visit.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed Safadi at Damascus International Airport, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

At a press conference following talks between the two foreign ministers, Shaibani said that the investigative committee formed to look into the aftermath of the Jordanian strikes had finished its work on Monday, and that the victims would receive compensation.

Safadi said that Jordan regretted that civilians had lost their lives and offered condolences.

The visit coincides with the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, attended by ministers and officials from both countries.

Shibani said bilateral relations were at their strongest in decades. The 11 signed cooperation documents covered investment, civil aviation, food security, cloud seeding in the Yarmouk River basin and a proposed railway connection linking Saudi Arabia to Turkey through Jordan and Syria, he said.

Trade between the two countries has nearly tripled in the past year to $330 million, he said, adding that 20 of Syria's 22 ministries were now engaged in direct cooperation with Jordan.

Safadi said the two countries were working together to combat drug trafficking, a longstanding security concern along their shared border. He also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria against Israeli attacks, urging international intervention to halt them before they pushed the region towards further escalation.

However, the Jordanian airstrikes on 26 October marked a low point in relations between the two countries.

Jordanian authorities said the operations targeted sites belonging to IS, citing intelligence indicating links between alleged militants in the area and the attack on Hamoud Church in Karak, southern Jordan.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the Jordanian strikes, describing them as a violation of the country's sovereignty, particularly as they were carried out without prior coordination with Damascus.

Following the incident, Safadi held a telephone conversation with al-Shaibani on 28 October, during which he expressed regret over the civilian casualties, offered condolences to the Syrian people and reaffirmed Jordan's respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite Damascus's condemnation of the strikes and its decision to summon Jordanian Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah to deliver an official protest note, al-Shaibani said relations between the two countries were at "their strongest point in a century".

During a visit to Daraa to offer condolences to the victims' families, al-Shaibani stressed that the incident would not lead to a breakdown in relations between the two countries.

He added that Syria could ensure justice for the victims' families and protect their rights while maintaining "strong and brotherly" relations with Jordan.

Al-Shaibani said Jordan was addressing the consequences of the incident positively and warned against attempts to sow discord between the two countries.

According to a joint official statement, the two foreign ministers agreed to establish a security committee to investigate the details of the military operations and their consequences.

They also agreed to develop mechanisms for intelligence-sharing and coordination on the ground to confront terrorist threats, while ensuring the protection of Syrian civilians and respect for Syria's sovereignty.

The two sides had already agreed on the date for the third session of the Higher Coordination Council during a meeting between Safadi and al-Shaibani in Aqaba on 22 October, just four days before the strikes on Daraa.

Reuters contributed to this report.