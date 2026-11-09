Jordan FM in Damascus for talks after deadly Syria strikes

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Monday for extensive discussions with Syrian officials, less than two weeks after Jordanian airstrikes hit Syria's southern Daraa province, killing at least seven people, including three children.

Jordan said the strikes were carried out in response to a deadly bomb attack on a church in Karak and claimed that more than 20 Islamic State (IS) militants were also killed.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed Safadi at Damascus International Airport, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

At a press conference following talks between the two foreign ministers, Shaibani said that the investigative committee formed to look into the aftermath of the Jordanian strikes had finished its work on Monday, and that the victims would receive compensation.

Safadi said that Jordan regretted that civilians had lost their lives and offered condolences.

The visit coincides with the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, attended by ministers and officials from both countries.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the meetings would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and following up on the implementation of agreements reached during the council's second session, held in Amman last April.

The two sides are also expected to sign new memorandums of understanding and agree on programmes aimed at expanding their strategic partnership.

Jordan and Syria are cooperating in several fields, including energy, water, industry, agriculture and the digital economy.

However, the Jordanian airstrikes on 26 October marked a low point in relations between the two countries.

Jordanian authorities said the operations targeted sites belonging to IS, citing intelligence indicating links between alleged militants in the area and the attack on Hamoud Church in Karak, southern Jordan.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the Jordanian strikes, describing them as a violation of the country's sovereignty, particularly as they were carried out without prior coordination with Damascus.

Following the incident, Safadi held a telephone conversation with al-Shaibani on 28 October, during which he expressed regret over the civilian casualties, offered condolences to the Syrian people and reaffirmed Jordan's respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite Damascus's condemnation of the strikes and its decision to summon Jordanian Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah to deliver an official protest note, al-Shaibani said relations between the two countries were at "their strongest point in a century".

During a visit to Daraa to offer condolences to the victims' families, al-Shaibani stressed that the incident would not lead to a breakdown in relations between the two countries.

He added that Syria could ensure justice for the victims' families and protect their rights while maintaining "strong and brotherly" relations with Jordan.

Al-Shaibani said Jordan was addressing the consequences of the incident positively and warned against attempts to sow discord between the two countries.

According to a joint official statement, the two foreign ministers agreed to establish a security committee to investigate the details of the military operations and their consequences.

They also agreed to develop mechanisms for intelligence-sharing and coordination on the ground to confront terrorist threats, while ensuring the protection of Syrian civilians and respect for Syria's sovereignty.

The two sides had already agreed on the date for the third session of the Higher Coordination Council during a meeting between Safadi and al-Shaibani in Aqaba on 22 October, just four days before the strikes on Daraa.