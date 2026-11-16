Jordan announced a ban on the Telegram messaging app on Monday, citing concerns that it was being used to spread extremism, weeks after a deadly attack on a church.

"We announce the blocking of the Telegram app in Jordan, in the framework of efforts aiming to bolster digital security and protext users," the Jordanian security directorate said.

It said the move came "in the context of the commitment to protecting society and countering any uses that could contribute to and facilitate committing cyber crimes, threats, blackmail or spreading illegal content".

It also said it sought to counter "attempt to spread radicalisation and extremism which affects national security".

The ban comes after the 23 October attack on a church in the southern Karak governorate that killed nine people and wounded dozens of others.

On Sunday, a court sentenced three men to death by hanging over the attack. Authorities described them as followers of a hardline Islamist ideology.

Jordan also banned TikTok in December 2022, citing the dissemination of videos authorities described as "inciting killing and chaos".

That ban followed protests over rising fuel costs, during which violence erupted, with one security officer killed.