The Joint List has called for a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following allegations that he attempted to plant false evidence to incriminate members of the Palestinian party Ra'am ahead of last month's election.

Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, filed a false police report against members of the party on the eve of the 27 October vote.

Norden's source was reportedly a former employee of Netanyahu's office whose claims led to the arrest of three Ra'am members. Police later found the information to be false and released the three men.

Netanyahu and his far-right allies have, without evidence, accused Ra'am and the Joint List of committing voter fraud after historic Palestinian turnout secured the parties a record number of seats in the Knesset.

Israeli media have also reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini, an ally of Netanyahu, sought approval to wiretap senior Joint List figures, including Ta'al's Ahmad Tibi and former MK Ayman Odeh, during the election period. The attorney general denied his request due to insufficient evidence.

Speaking to The New Arab, Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen described Netanyahu's alleged actions as "schemes more akin to the work of the mafia than that of a prime minister's office".

He called on the attorney general to open a criminal investigation into the allegations, including Shin Bet's reported attempt to wiretap Palestinian lawmakers.

Ra'am lawmaker Walid Alhwashla backed the Joint List's call for an investigation and accused Netanyahu of exploiting state institutions to undermine Arab political participation.

"He claims that Arabs stole the elections, but in reality he is the one who stole them," he told The New Arab.

Meanwhile, Tibi accused Netanyahu of "mafia-style conduct" and urged the police to open an investigation.

The "shocking expose requires the immediate opening of a police investigation into Netanyahu and his office staff, on suspicion of attempting to steal the election," he wrote in a post on social media on Sunday.

Jewish opposition leaders have also condemned the caretaker prime minister following the report.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who held unity talks with Netanyahu over the weekend, called him a "direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy".

"Under no circumstances should Netanyahu continue to hold the reins of power for even one minute longer," he wrote on Sunday.

Yair Lapid, who led the opposition in the previous Knesset, also accused him of an "attempted coup".

Neither the pro-Netanyahu bloc nor Eisenkot's opposition coalition secured a majority in last month's election.

The Yashar leader is currently trying to form a government after receiving the backing of more than half the Knesset members. He has until 6 December to form a coalition, though the president can grant him a two-week extension.

Both Palestinian parties, which together won 19 seats in the election, have said they would support an Eisenkot government. Ra'am has offered to formally join a coalition, while the Joint List has said it would support the government in parliament from the outside.