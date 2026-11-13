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An Israeli rabbi has sparked fears of political assassination after invoking a Jewish religious doctrine permitting lethal force against politicians who support the participation of Palestinian parties in a future Israeli government.

Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod, a former head of Haifa's rabbinical court and a prominent figure in the city's Chabad community, issued a religious ruling declaring that Jewish party leaders who facilitate a government supported by Palestinian parties are subject to "din rodef", or the "law of the pursuer".

The doctrine, which can permit the killing of a person deemed to pose an immediate threat to others, was invoked by Yigal Amir to justify his assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

Axelrod's ruling prompted 20 former senior Israeli security, military, legal and academic figures to demand a criminal investigation, warning that his remarks could lead to another political assassination.

In a handwritten letter published earlier this week, Axelrod declared that leaders of any party supporting a government involving Palestinian parties, whether by voting in its favour or abstaining, would be subject to din rodef.

He claimed that allowing Palestinian parties to influence the formation of a government would place Jewish people in Israel and around the world in "terrible danger".

The ruling comes amid negotiations to form a new Israeli government following last month's inconclusive parliamentary elections, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot attempting to assemble a coalition capable of replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Former security chiefs warn of assassination

Among the 20 signatories demanding an investigation were former Shin Bet domestic intelligence chiefs Carmi Gillon and Ami Ayalon, former Mossad chiefs Danny Yatom and Tamir Pardo, and former Israeli defence minister and military chief Moshe Ya'alon.

In a letter addressed to senior police official Boaz Blatt, the signatories warned that Axelrod's religious standing could encourage extremists to interpret his words as authorisation to attack elected politicians.

They urged police to investigate suspected incitement to violence and murder before Israel witnessed another political assassination.

The letter drew explicit parallels with the assassination of Rabin, who was killed by Jewish extremist Yigal Amir in November 1995 over his involvement in the Oslo peace process with the Palestinians.

Before Rabin's assassination, extremist religious figures had invoked din rodef against him, arguing that his policies endangered Jewish lives.

Israeli parliamentarian Michal Rozin, from the Democrats party, also demanded an investigation, arguing that Axelrod's ruling went beyond protected political or religious expression.

The Centre for Victims of Racism separately filed a complaint with police and prosecutors, accusing the rabbi of incitement to violence, solicitation of murder and racial incitement.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav condemned the ruling and called on religious leaders to reject the use of Jewish law to legitimise political violence.

However, Axelrod refused to withdraw his remarks on Thursday.

"I do not regret it at all," he told Israeli news outlet Walla, insisting that he was acting according to his interpretation of religious obligations.

"The Torah obliges me," he added.

Palestinian parties at centre of coalition dispute

The controversy comes as Eisenkot attempts to form a government after being given the mandate by Israeli President Isaac Herzog following the 27 October election.

The two principal Palestinian-led parliamentary groupings, the Joint List and Ra'am, hold a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, potentially giving them considerable influence over the formation of the next government.

However, several parties opposed to Netanyahu have ruled out including Palestinian parties in a governing coalition, while others have rejected relying on their parliamentary support.

Eisenkot faces difficult negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties over military conscription exemptions, another potential route towards securing a majority.

The dispute has renewed arguments over the political legitimacy of Palestinian citizens of Israel, whose parliamentary representatives have repeatedly faced racist opposition from Jewish political leaders to participating in government.