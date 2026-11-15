Emirati poet and human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor is among five writers featured in the latest campaign by press freedom organisation PEN International, which is calling for action over their imprisonment, detention or disappearance.

Mansoor, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United Arab Emirates over his activism, was named alongside other prominent writers and human rights advocates as part of the organisation's Day of the Imprisoned Writer campaign, which is held annually on 15 November.

The other writers featured are Rwandan poet Innocent Bahati, Belarusian cultural scholar and editor Vacłaŭ Areška, Cuban journalist Henry Constantín Ferreiro, and Vietnamese author and pro-democracy activist Pham Doan Trang.

Speaking to The New Arab, PEN International stressed the importance of its awareness campaign in drawing attention to cases such as Mansoor's.

The Emirati activist has reportedly been held in prolonged isolation at Abu Dhabi's Al-Sadr prison, where he is allegedly denied basic necessities, including a bed in his cell, drinking water, and access to a shower.

"The conditions in which Ahmed Mansoor is being held have significantly affected his health," Sabrina Tucci, PEN International's Head of Communications and Campaigns, told The New Arab.

"The organization is calling on the Emirati authorities to allow UN experts and international NGOs to visit him and investigate reports of his deteriorating health."

Mansoor was arrested in March 2017 and was convicted of "insulting the 'status and prestige of the UAE and its symbols" including its leaders’ and of "seeking to damage the relationship of the UAE with its neighbours by publishing false reports and information on social media" in May 2018.

Mansoor had used his X (formerly Twitter) account to highlight reported human rights violations across the region, including in Egypt and those allegedly committed by the Saudi-led coalition during its years-long war against the Houthi group in Yemen.

He had also signed a joint letter with other regional activists urging leaders attending the Arab Summit in Jordan in late March 2017 to release political prisoners held in their respective countries.

In the weeks before his arrest in 2017, Mansoor had called for the release of Emirati blogger Osama Al-Najjar, who was detained over his social media activity before completing a five-year prison sentence.

Al-Najjar had been imprisoned after demanding justice for his father, Hossain, who was among the so-called “UAE 94” – a group of 94 people, including human rights defenders and political activists, sentenced to between seven and 15 years in prison on charges of “attempting to overthrow the government”.

Mansoor is serving multiple prison sentences totalling 25 years on national security charges.

PEN International's Tucci has condemned the allegedly poor prison conditions the Emirati writer has endured, which prompted him to launch a hunger strike in 2019, as well as what she described as an "unfair trial".

She further described Mansoor as "the last human rights defender openly working in the UAE".

"His imprisonment shows the severe consequences for those who speak out against human rights violations: arbitrary detention and lengthy prison sentences," Tucci told The New Arab.

"PEN International considers his arrest and imprisonment arbitrary and in retaliation for his human rights work and advocacy for political reform."

The organisation has highlighted reports documenting the wider scale of human rights abuses and restrictions on freedom of speech and expression in the UAE and across the Middle East, with Mansoor's case serving as one example.

"In 2025, the UAE maintained its zero-tolerance policy against any form of criticism, weaponising its legal system to silence critics," Tucci added, pointing to the detention of other prominent rights advocates in the Gulf country, including Emirati writer, academic and human rights lawyer Dr Mohamed Abdullah Al-Roken.

"According to PEN International’s Case List 2026, the freedom of expression crisis in the Middle East and North Africa worsened throughout 2025."

She added: "Governments across the region kept up harsh repression of expression, including online, and used arbitrary detention and imprisonment (often in harsh conditions), judicial harassment (including travel bans), smear campaigns and unfair trials against writers, journalists and critics, maintaining a climate of fear to deter public opposition."

Alongside PEN International, the European Parliament, United Nations special rapporteurs and human rights organisations have also called for Mansoor's immediate and unconditional release.

Falah Sayed, senior legal officer and advocacy lead at MENA Rights Group, warned that Mansoor's situation had become increasingly concerning after more than nine years behind bars.

She stressed that continued efforts such as PEN International's Day of the Imprisoner Writer campaign to highlight the work of human rights defenders globally are vital to raising awareness and potentially securing justice.

"His case shows how the UAE treats anyone who speaks up. A man who documented abuses, engaged with the UN and was even targeted with sophisticated spyware is labelled a terrorist and buried in isolation," Sayed told The New Arab.

"While the UAE presents itself as a hub of tolerance, Ahmed’s case is a perfect example of how anyone who speaks out is treated."

She added: "He is not alone. Across the Gulf and the wider region, people are imprisoned for tweets, poems, drawings and virtually any form of peaceful criticism."

She continued: "The common denominator that we are seeing across the region is that counter-terrorism and cybercrime laws are being turned into tools to criminalise expression."

Mansoor is a 2015 Martin Ennals laureate and a member of the advisory boards of the Gulf Centre for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch.

The UAE has faced criticism over alleged systemic human rights violations, including its treatment of migrant workers, human rights defenders and dissidents.

In recent years, it has also faced international scrutiny over its alleged involvement in the devastating war in Sudan, amid accusations that it has provided military support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country.