Italy is one parliamentary vote away from adopting a law that would incorporate the contested International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism into national legislation. The controversial bill passed the Senate on 4 March, exposing divisions within the centre-left opposition over a definition that risks blurring the distinction between antisemitism and legitimate criticism of Israel.

The bill has since cleared the Chamber of Deputies' constitutional affairs committee unchanged. Following a postponement in October, the lower house was expected to resume its examination in the first week of November. A precise date for the final vote remains unconfirmed.

If it passes, Italy will join other European countries that have adopted the definition, including the United Kingdom and Germany, while Romania has incorporated similar wording into its legislation. However, civil society organisations, human rights groups and academic associations have voiced serious concerns about its implications for freedom of expression and criticism of Israel.

On Sunday, three Italian academic associations, the Society for Middle Eastern Studies (SeSaMO), the Italian Society of Applied Anthropology (SIAA) and the Italian Society of Cultural Anthropology (SIAC), urged MPs to reconsider the bill, warning that incorporating the IHRA definition into law could threaten academic freedom and freedom of expression.

Their central concern is that the definition and its accompanying examples risk conflating antisemitism with criticism of Israeli policies and anti-Zionism, potentially restricting research and teaching on Israel, Palestine and the history of Zionism.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating antisemitism, the associations argued that existing anti-discrimination legislation, including the Mancino law, already provides protection and called for measures that safeguard fundamental freedoms.

It is no coincidence that the right-wing Lega party proposed the bill following the wave of mobilisation that has swept Italy since October 2023, demanding an end to Israel's genocide of Gaza.

The mobilisation reached a peak on 4 October 2025, when organisers estimated that more than one million people marched through Rome. The demonstration followed general strikes involving the grassroots USB union and, on 3 October, the larger CGIL federation, which disrupted transport, schools and port operations across the country.

Thousands of protesters march through Rome on 4 October 2025, demanding an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza. [Luca Bonaventura/ TNA]

Dockworkers have played a particularly important role, blocking access to ports and campaigning against the transit of weapons bound for Israel. Italian ports also became organising points for the Global Sumud Flotilla, with boats preparing to sail from Genoa and Sicily carrying activists and humanitarian aid.

Solidarity in Italy clearly moved beyond symbolic protest to challenge the material infrastructure sustaining relations with Israel.

However, economic ties between Italy and Israel remain substantial: Italy continued to authorise arms purchases from Israel worth approximately €85 million in 2025, despite suspending new export licences.

Against this backdrop, the bill can be read as an attempt to contain a movement increasingly capable of disrupting those relationships. Its stated purpose is to combat antisemitism; the concern is that its application could also shield Italy's economic and military ties with Israel from scrutiny and curb solidarity with Palestine.

Opposition to the bill extends well beyond academic societies. A broad civil society coalition has brought together human rights organisations, trade unions, journalists, Palestine solidarity movements, Jewish and Catholic groups, academics, artists and anti-war campaigners.

Coordinated by the Rete #NoBavaglio network, the campaign has organised demonstrations from Rome and Milan to Florence, Brindisi, Catania and Palermo.

In September, Amnesty International Italia reported participation by more than 300 organisations across 52 cities, illustrating the breadth of concern over the legislation.

In a joint statement published by Amnesty, they pointed to accusations of antisemitism directed at the Italian National Press Federation (FNSI) over its involvement in the protests.

They argued that these attacks foreshadowed the pressure that journalists and other critics of Israeli policies could face if the bill became law. Their concern is that a measure presented as protection against discrimination could instead make allegations of antisemitism a means of discrediting dissent.

Maya Issa, a representative of the Palestinian Students' Movement in Italy and a participant in the campaign against the bill, described it as an attempt to silence solidarity with Palestine.

"The real aim is to gag the movement for Palestine," she said.

She argued that the proposal threatens freedom of thought and equality before the law, invoking Articles 3 and 21 of the Italian Constitution.

As an alternative, the organisers advocate the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, developed by scholars of antisemitism, Jewish studies and the Holocaust.

The declaration identifies antisemitism as discrimination, prejudice, hostility or violence directed at Jews as Jews, while distinguishing it from political positions on Israel and Palestine.

Its guidelines clarify that opposition to Zionism, evidence-based criticism of Israel and support for boycotts are not, in themselves, antisemitic. They also state that comparisons with settler colonialism or apartheid are not inherently antisemitic, while stressing that context matters when assessing particular statements.

The current text does not introduce new criminal penalties, and earlier proposals allowing restrictions on demonstrations were removed during the Senate proceedings.

Although the bill does not introduce new criminal penalties, campaigners fear that giving the IHRA definition legal authority could make it easier to silence criticism of Israel, even without formal sanctions.

They argue that tackling antisemitism should not come at the expense of freedom of expression or the right to speak out against Israel's treatment of Palestinians.