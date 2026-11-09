Israel's Shin Bet finds no evidence of election meddling: report

Israel's Shin Bet has found no evidence of foreign meddling in the October election, casting doubt on Netanyahu's claims against Qatar and Arab-led parties.
MENA
3 min read
The New Arab Staff
09 November, 2026
Netanyahu's claims of foreign meddling in Israel's elections have been undermined after Shin Bet reportedly found no evidence of interference by Qatar or Arab states [Getty]

Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet has found no evidence of foreign interference in last month's parliamentary elections, despite allegations made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the agency's chief, David Zini, according to a report published on Monday.

Two senior Israeli law enforcement officials told Haaretz that an ongoing investigation had uncovered no evidence that the Palestinian Authority (PA), Qatar or other Arab countries had transferred money to Arab-led political parties ahead of the 27 October vote.

The findings cast doubt on allegations promoted by Netanyahu's Likud party that foreign funding had been used to boost turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel, whose parties made significant gains in the election.

Likud had alleged that hundreds of thousands of shekels were transferred to Arab-led parties and that voters were offered fuel cards in exchange for supporting them. However, investigators have so far found no evidence substantiating either claim.

One official told Haaretz that the allegations were "certainly not a security matter, and it is highly doubtful that it is even a criminal one".

Another said the investigation had produced only intelligence information without substantive evidence.

Dozens of people have reportedly been questioned, while checks with major Israeli fuel companies found no unusual activity involving fuel cards.

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The investigation comes after Arab-led parties secured 19 seats in Israel's parliament, strengthening the opposition's ability to remove Netanyahu from power.

The result left Netanyahu struggling to retain his position, with President Isaac Herzog tasking opposition politician Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday with attempting to form a new government.

Netanyahu and Zini, whom the prime minister appointed to lead Shin Bet last year, raised allegations of foreign interference following the election. Zini also sought to investigate several prominent Palestinian politicians in Israel.

Qatar has repeatedly denied attempting to influence Israel's elections or financing political activities intended to affect the outcome, calling the claims "ridiculous and dangerous".

On 29 October, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari accused Israeli politicians and media figures of launching a disinformation campaign to draw Doha into Israel's domestic political disputes.

"We reject the accusations made by certain Israeli politicians and their contacts in the media, who have launched yet another disinformation campaign aiming to drag Qatar into Israeli political disputes following this week's elections," he said.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also cast doubt on the allegations on Sunday, saying investigators had not presented evidence suggesting that foreign interference had affected the election outcome.

She said she had seen nothing that would substantiate claims of influence capable of changing the results.

Israeli police and Shin Bet are expected to submit their assessments to the attorney general in the coming days.

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