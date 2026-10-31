On Tuesday, as Israelis headed to the polls to choose a new government, pollsters noted record participation, resulting in the highest turnout in an Israeli election since 1999.

Though many of these voters were Jewish Israelis, pollsters also took note of high participation among Israel's Palestinian citizens in the election, with queues reported outside polling stations in Palestinian-majority areas.

As results poured in through the night, the turnout of Palestinian citizens of Israel, at around 80% and higher than the 77.9% national average, resulted in a record seat distribution for Palestinian parties in the Knesset, with 19 seats held collectively by the Joint-List - made up of Hadash, Ta'al and Balad - as well as Ra'am.

The 'existential threat' posed by a Netanyahu government

For Israel's Palestinian citizens, the last four years of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the most far-right in Israel's history, have made their position in Israeli society more precarious.

Among the host of issues are a clampdown on freedom of speech, in particular in opposition to Israel's war on Gaza, an uptick in house demolitions in the Naqab [Negev] desert, and rampant organised crime in the community that’s neglected by the state.

Miriam Azem, International Advocacy Coordinator at The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah), told The New Arab that ahead of the election, "there was a sentiment, at least amongst some of the public, that if we see another Netanyahu, [Bezalel] Smotrich, [Itamar] Ben-Gvir government, that's going to be an existential threat, and nothing less than that".

More recently, Azem noted an increasing rhetoric of removing Palestinian citizens from within Israel's international boundaries by members of a government that belong to the settler community and support settler attacks in the occupied West Bank.





"The fact that there is a big settlement movement that is actually a part of the governing coalition, I think, scares a lot of people," she said.

Yet, though surprising for many pundits in Israel, the turnout was expected by the Palestinian parties, who urged their voters to reach a record turnout and put an end to Netanyahu's government.

"We expected a very high percentage of voting within our community because we live within our community," Sami Abou Shehadeh, the head of Balad, told The New Arab.

"A very important thing was the extreme policies, the right-wing, fascist, extreme policies of Netanyahu and his gang. These were the main reason why people voted more."

Abou Shehadeh said that there was a feeling of success in the community because the list had kept its primary election promise, blocking the formation of a Netanyahu government.

"We were telling the people if they will go out and vote in high numbers, Netanyahu will not be able to form a government again with his coalition," he said, adding, "this is clear in [the] numbers. Because of this Arab participation, Netanyahu and his coalition lost the majority in the Israeli Knesset."

Coalition troubles and 'racist' reactions

Despite the inability of Netanyahu to form a government - holding 53 seats, his bloc is eight short of a majority of 61 - Gadi Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu bloc is also hamstrung, falling short with 48 seats.

With campaign pledges not to work with Netanyahu's Likud party, the Ultra-Orthodox parties, and the Palestinian parties, Eisenkot's bloc is at a deadlock.

The campaign promises and continued reluctance to work with Palestinian parties, despite their vocal willingness to oust Netanyahu, were labelled by Abou Shehadeh as racism.

"Can you imagine, in any different state, someone who lost the majority and there's a majority against him in the parliament; it clearly means he lost the election.

"What is preventing Eisenkot from forming the next coalition? It is his racist views regarding the legitimacy of Arab parties."

"Those who won the elections in numbers must put aside a little bit [of] their racism and start thinking cleverly as serious politicians who want to do change," Abou Shehadeh said, doubling down on the Joint-Lists efforts to work with Eisenkot and prevent another Netanyahu government.

"If they will do that, we will be happy to do all that is needed in order to prevent Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and Smotrich from forming the next government in Israel. But if the racism wins, we will all lose together."

The Joint-List and Ra'am have struggled during the elections to defend the legitimacy of their parties within Israeli politics, both before and since polling day.

Before the election, Israel's Central Election Committee voted to bar the Palestinian parties, alongside Hadash MK Ofer Casif and Abou Shehadeh.

The Supreme Court overturned the ban, but recommended Abou Shehadeh drop out, as it was likely to uphold the decision and set a legal precedent.

Azem, whose organisation Adalah represented the parties and candidates at the Supreme Court, said the move was an effort to delegitimise Palestinian participation in the political process - one that continued on election day and after the results.

In the aftermath, Netanyahu's Likud has called for an investigation into allegations of election fraud by Palestinian parties, a move disputed by Palestinian parties, the election panel director, and some Jewish opposition parties.

The rhetoric from Netanyahu's bloc that the election was 'stolen' by Palestinian parties is evidence that "the right to vote for Palestinians is seen as a threat to the State", Azem said.





The stakes are high. If Eisenkot and his bloc choose not to work with the Palestinian parties, it could mean he blocks himself from forming a government, handing over the political initiative to Netanyahu, according to Beth Oppenheim, a Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"By refusing to cooperate with the Palestinian citizens, the opposition parties may in fact be blocking their own path to governing, and handing over to Netanyahu," she told The New Arab.

The allegations, rhetoric of a stolen election, and reluctance to work with Palestinian parties are part of a broader movement within Israeli society putting it on a downward spiral regarding the country's democratic norms, norms which only pertain to its citizens, and not to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

"Israel has been for several decades now in a situation where illiberal forces are on the rise and liberal forces are declining, and we've seen in this election how difficult it is for Israel's opposition to really advance a kind of meaningful alternative to what’s been offered by Netanyahu and the far right."

"I think we are looking at a more illiberal future for the country unless we have an opposition that is able to offer something compelling, and that also is able to incorporate Palestinians as equal partners," she added.

Partnership between Israeli governments and Palestinian parties isn't new, however, with the government of Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett entering into coalition with Ra'am in 2021, and Yitzhak Rabin's government relying on Palestinian Knesset votes to pass through the Oslo Accords.

"In 1995, there was a government that relied on five votes of Arab parties… and the prime minister defended this position unapologetically. It was Yitzhak Rabin. He said, absolutely, I have no problem; I do not need what they call a Jewish majority. [He] even explicitly called it a racist position,” Tamir Sorek, professor of Jewish Studies at Pennsylvania State University, told The New Arab.

"And shortly after he declared that he was assassinated, I believe to a large extent because he dared to make that move, and I think the leaders of the opposition are aware of this precedent," he added.

Despite the precedent, and the unwillingness of much of the Eisenkot bloc to work alongside Palestinian parties, except for The Democrats leader Yair Golan, whose column published in the left-wing daily Haaretz on Friday called for an agreement with Palestinian parties, Sorek said many opposition voters want their leaders to work with Palestinian parties.

"They are so antagonistic to Netanyahu that they are ready to do that, and it included even [a] majority of voters for [Avigdor] Lieberman", Sorek said. In the immediate aftermath of the election, Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beiteinu, reaffirmed his unwillingness to work with Netanyahu, the Ultra-Orthodox, and the Palestinian parties.

"I think because of that, I'm saying that there is still a likelihood that it will happen because Eisenkot is under pressure from different sides… but a significant portion of his constituency [is] expecting [him] to do whatever is needed to oust Netanyahu."

Palestinian 'ghosts' emerge to the fore

The optimism that Eisenkot will be forced to work with the Palestinian parties is not shared, however, as hostility to Palestinian parties has consistently emerged in past elections, with previous attempts to block their electoral participation.

According to Adalah, attempts to ban Palestinian participation from Knesset elections occurred in 2003, 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2022, with the Supreme Court overruling all previous attempts.

"I'm afraid I kind of know the ending, which is that they [Eisenkot's bloc] would much rather cling to their Jewish supremacy than actually confront Netanyahu," Diana Buttu, a Palestinian, Haifa-based lawyer, political analyst and commentator, told The New Arab.

Buttu has previously described Israel's Palestinian citizens as "Ghosts" in how they're perceived within Israeli society: "You're not seen, you're not heard, you're not felt, but they're all afraid of you all the time.”

Following the election, however, "now we're either a monster or we're still a ghost. For the Netanyahus we're a monster, right? We're now here, the ghost is now seen. We're there, and so you're supposed to be afraid of it, and that's why he's [Netanyahu] trying to discount the vote… for the others who are in the opposition, we're still ghosts."

Despite this, for Buttu, the outcome of the elections has changed Israeli politics forever, especially as voters were galvanised to turn up, despite many of the well-known names in Palestinian politics in the Knesset stepping down in this election.

"These people are voting on the basis of confidence, and so has it changed? Yes, it has. The Israelis are now forever going to be thinking about this [Palestinian] segment, and they have to."

For Balad leader Sami Abou Shehadeh, the election victory is merely the first step for Palestinian parties to ensure their recognition in Israeli political life.

"Our struggle against racism will not finish with a knockout. We need to score points step by step," he said, noting that Joint-List's next efforts will be to replace the Likud Knesset speaker alongside opposition parties in a move expected next month.

"It's going to take a lot of time. We have a very long struggle."

As for efforts to oust Netanyahu, he said that despite disagreements, there are common interests with Eisenkot's bloc.

"He [Eisenkot] wants to be prime minister. We don't want Netanyahu as a prime minister. We can work this out if he is able to put his racism aside a little bit, that's all."