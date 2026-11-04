An Israeli court extended the detention of prominent Palestinian journalist Abed Abu Shehadeh until Sunday, prompting condemnation from a rights group that described his arrest as part of a "campaign to silence" Palestinian journalists and political activists.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ruled on Wednesday that Abu Shehadeh would remain in custody until 8 November, despite arguments from his lawyers that an interview he conducted with prominent Palestinian academic Azmi Bishara provided no grounds for a criminal investigation.

Abu Shehadeh, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was seized from his home in Jaffa during a midnight raid by around 15 Israeli police officers, while his family, including his two children, were present. The officers confiscated his laptop and phone, his attorney Hadeel Abu Salih told The New Arab.

An editor at the news site Arab48 and a contributor to The New Arab and +972 Magazine, Abu Shehadeh is also a political activist and heads the Islamic Council in Jaffa.

Arab48 reported that police initially refused to tell his family where he was being held. His attorney later discovered he was detained at a Shin Bet intelligence facility in Petah Tikva.

Abu Salih, a lawyer at Palestinian rights group Adalah, said authorities had not filed charges against him but had interrogated him exclusively about a pre-election interview he conducted in Qatar with Balad party founder and prominent academic Azmi Bishara.

She told The New Arab that police had acted illegally by arresting the journalist without a court order, adding that Israeli law requires permission from the public prosecution before interrogating journalists.

"We cannot disconnect this arrest from the attack on the free speech of Palestinians of Israel since 7 October," she said, citing more than 1,000 arrests over speech-related offences.

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She also questioned the justification for his detention, noting that no action had been taken against him following a separate interview with Bishara published in Haaretz several months earlier.

Adalah said it would appeal the court's decision, stressing that interviewing Bishara, a former Knesset member, could not constitute a criminal offence.

"This is not a criminal investigation, it is a campaign to silence Palestinian journalists and political activists," Abu Salih said in a statement shared with The New Arab.

"The police are sending a message to the entire Palestinian public in Israel: even a public conversation with a political figure can land you in a detention cell."

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the court in Tel Aviv to demand Abu Shehadeh's immediate release.

Crackdown fears after Arab election gains

Abu Shehadeh's detention comes amid right-wing calls for a crackdown on Palestinian parties following last week's election.

Record turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel saw the Joint List, which includes Balad, and Ra'am secure a combined 19 seats in the Knesset, helping prevent Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right bloc from securing a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu's Likud party responded with unsubstantiated allegations that Arab parties had colluded with foreign governments to "steal" the election.

Palestinian parties denied the accusations, while Israeli opposition leaders accused Likud of attempting to discredit the vote.

Israel's election authority certified the final results on Wednesday, saying it had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Despite this, Shin Bet chief David Zini, an ally of Netanyahu, has claimed to have evidence of a large-scale foreign influence operation involving "thousands of people and possibly more".

His request to interrogate four Arab leaders was blocked by the attorney-general, who said he had not provided sufficient evidence.

Those targeted include Ra'am's Mansour Abbas, Ta'al's Ahmad Tibi and Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh, a relative of the detained journalist who was barred from running in the election.

"Netanyahu and Zini are escalating their efforts to steal the election," Sami Abu Shehadeh said on Wednesday following Abed Abu Shehadeh's arrest.

"Abd's arrest is part of a broader campaign of arrests, interrogations and threats against political activists designed to undermine the election results through the weaponisation of the police and the Shin Bet," he wrote on X.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on Zini to ignore the attorney-general and detain Palestinian leaders.

He also demanded that the election results be immediately frozen and that a new government be prevented from taking power.

Hadash leader Yousef Jabareen described Ben-Gvir's comments as "a call for a regime coup".

"The attempt to instil fear in Arab public representatives, to delegitimise hundreds of thousands of citizens who voted lawfully, and to thwart the change of government will not pass," he said.

"We will not allow Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and their partners, who lost at the ballot box, to steal the elections from the public."