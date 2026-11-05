An 11-year-old Palestinian boy from Beit Lahia in northern Gaza is using a plastic pipe in place of his amputated leg, despite the pain it causes and the repeated falls he suffers.

"All I hope for is to leave for treatment and get a prosthetic limb that will help me walk and return to playing football with my friends," R.Q., whom the report identified only by his initials, told human rights organisation Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The boy said a bomb struck him and his family in Khan Yunis in June this year, killing his mother and younger brother and leaving him seriously injured. He underwent several operations, including the amputation of his leg to save his life.

"When I came out of the operating room and realised my leg was gone, I felt very sad. I could no longer play football with my friends and cousins as I used to," he said.

In a report published on Wednesday, Euro-Med Monitor argues that inflicting these injuries and then preventing their treatment "falls within the genocide Israel is committing against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip", causing children severe physical and psychological harm and compounding the lasting consequences of their injuries.

R.Q. is among at least 1,134 children who have undergone limb amputations following Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to figures cited by the organisation. Many are unable to access the specialist treatment, prosthetic limbs and sustained rehabilitation they need.

Aya Fawaz Madi, 28, described how her eight-year-old niece, Sila, suffered injuries to both feet when fragments from an Israeli shell struck their displacement tent in al-Mawasi. Doctors initially amputated her right foot, but after subsequent attempts to save her left foot failed, they were forced to amputate the other one too.

Fidaa Ahmad Al-Shaer also recounted the difficulties facing her 11-year-old son, Mousa, who was left paralysed after an Israeli artillery shell landed near him while he was trying to obtain flour from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah in August 2025.

She said shrapnel damaged his spinal cord, while an exploding bullet struck his right hand, which had to be amputated. "Since then, Mousa’s life has changed," his mother told the organisation.

"Before that, he was an active child who helped me fetch water and meet the family’s needs. He now needs surgeries, medical rehabilitation, a prosthetic limb, and a referral for treatment abroad, but the closure of the crossings prevents him from travelling. All I hope for is that he can leave for treatment, regain his ability to move, and live."

Israeli restrictions obstruct recovery

Euro-Med Monitor argues that the injuries inflicted on children, followed by Israel’s obstruction of treatment and rehabilitation, form part of a pattern of genocidal acts and intent under Article II of the Genocide Convention.

Its findings follow a June report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which found that Israeli authorities and forces had deliberately targeted Palestinian children. The commission said the targeting of children was a key element establishing genocidal intent to destroy the Palestinian group, in whole or in part, in Gaza.

For children who survive their injuries, Israeli restrictions obstruct both routes to recovery: obtaining specialist care abroad and receiving treatment within Gaza. Euro-Med Monitor said restrictions on medical evacuations were preventing hundreds of child amputees from leaving, while shortages of equipment and trained professionals were undermining the care available inside the territory.

In just one recent example in September, more than 900 wheelchairs donated by two Australian charities for wounded children, including amputees, remained stranded in Jordan after Israel blocked their delivery. The shipments had arrived in February and October 2025.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, which was storing the wheelchairs, said COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body overseeing aid entry, rejected an initial application to deliver the February shipments. The application subsequently remained pending, leaving the organisation unable to submit a new request for the other shipments.

A World Health Organization (WHO) update published in June, drawing on assessments through May 2026, found that only around 500 of the 2,300 amputees assessed since September 2024 had received permanent prosthetics – fewer than one in four.

The WHO said no rehabilitation equipment for health facilities had entered Gaza between May 2024 and mid-April 2026. Eighteen shipments of rehabilitation-related supplies were awaiting clearance as of mid-April, including adult and children’s wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and equipment such as stationary bicycles.

Families shoulder the burden as Gaza’s support systems collapse

The consequences extend beyond the children’s injuries. Families must provide daily care while coping with displacement, bereavement and the loss of homes, incomes and basic services.

Like R.Q., many children who have lost limbs have also lost one or both parents, leaving them without the people who would otherwise help them attend appointments, continue rehabilitation and navigate daily life across the besieged territory.

Euro-Med Monitor cited figures indicating that 71,846 children in Gaza had been recorded as orphans by October 2026. The organisation warned that the loss of family care, combined with the collapse of specialist support, increased the risk of children becoming isolated or dropping out of treatment and education.

"Without stable family care and specialised support services, these children are at greater risk of dropping out of treatment and education and experiencing neglect, isolation, and exclusion," the report said.

The burden on families is compounded by the shortage of specialist staff. Only eight certified prosthetics and orthotics professionals remain available in Gaza, according to figures cited by Euro-Med Monitor, while facilities lack sufficient equipment to manufacture, fit, repair and adjust artificial limbs.

Euro-Med Monitor argues that this combination of mass injury, interrupted treatment and destroyed support systems harms not only individual children but Palestinian society’s ability to recover.

"The harm also affects the Palestinian community as a whole: the scale of the injuries, lack of treatment, and destruction of the institutions and resources needed to care for the injured undermine the foundations of Palestinian society’s survival and its capacity to recover," the report said.