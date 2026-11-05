A serious development is unfolding in the Jericho and Jordan Valley governorate in the eastern occupied West Bank, after Israeli settlers seized three Palestinian homes in a residential neighbourhood belonging to the village of ad-Duyuk at-Tahta, west of Jericho city.

The neighbourhood is home to more than 2,000 Palestinians.

The seizure has intensified fears of Israeli settlement expansion into Palestinian residential communities, amid attacks and threats against residents and the transformation of the area into an Israeli military barracks.

Jihad Mahalis, a member of the local committee against settlements in ad-Duyuk at-Tahta, told The New Arab that Jericho governorate was witnessing an unprecedented development, with settlers occupying Palestinian homes and land situated within Palestinian residential neighbourhoods in Jericho.

"The houses seized by settlers are located on the edge of a neighbourhood that forms part of ad-Duyuk at-Tahta. This area is considered one of Jericho's neighbourhoods and is home to over 2,000 Palestinians. It receives water, electricity and other services from Jericho municipality," Mahalis said.

He added that residents awoke on Wednesday morning to find settlers releasing their livestock to roam freely through local people's farms and orchards, in a deliberate provocation intended to force them to leave the area.

"Since this morning, settlers and the occupation army have attacked Palestinian homes neighbouring those that were seized, firing tear gas. The area has been turned into a military barracks for the occupation army," Mahalis said.

Addressing the seizure of Palestinian homes in ad-Duyuk at-Tahta on Wednesday, and Israeli media reports claiming that the properties were transferred via a sale, he said settlers had arrived in the neighbourhood under the protection of Israeli forces and claimed to possess ownership documents for three houses.

"None of the residents has seen these documents," he stressed.

Mahalis added that settlers appeared to have the key to at least one of the three houses, while the entire area had been turned into a military barracks, preventing anyone from accessing it to establish what had actually taken place on the ground.

He explained that the land on which the houses stand is classified as "Area C" in the occupied West Bank under the Oslo Accords, meaning it falls under Israeli occupation control and administration.

He noted that all the buildings in the area had received demolition notices from the Israeli authorities over the years, on the grounds that they were built on land classified by Israel as state land.

Furthermore, according to him, the homeowners do not possess documents proving ownership of the land on which their properties were built, as the land belongs to the treasury of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

He questioned how Israel could accuse Palestinian homeowners of lacking ownership documents while simultaneously claiming that settlers had "purchased" the land.

"How can state land be bought? State land cannot be sold by private individuals. Therefore, what the occupation [referring to Israeli authorities] is circulating is invalid and represents a new method of seizing land," he said.

Mahalis added that the Palestinian authorities were still unclear about several aspects of the case.

Even if there were suspicions that one of the houses had been sold through a clandestine transfer, he argued, such a transaction would be invalid because the land is state-owned and cannot legally be disposed of or sold by individuals.

Meanwhile, Jericho and Jordan Valley Governor Hussein Hamayel told media outlets on Wednesday night that Israeli settler groups had seized three houses in ad-Duyuk at-Tahta, not eight, as had been reported.

He confirmed that the properties were located on state land that had previously belonged to the treasury of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Hamayel's remarks came amid reports in Israeli media and videos circulating online showing settlers taking over eight houses. The footage showed settlers accompanied by their families bringing furniture into the properties and placing Hebrew-language signs on the buildings, which had previously been empty.

Israeli movement Peace Now reported on the violent seizure of the homes, stating: "Establishing a settlement in Jericho could create a reality similar to that in Hebron," where "the Israeli presence in the Palestinian city has led to constant friction and violence, severe restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement, and the imposition of an apartheid regime".

Hamayel said a crisis cell had been set up and was holding ongoing meetings to follow up on the case, collect relevant data, and verify the various reports and names circulating in connection with the situation.

He stressed that the crisis cell was continuing its work to gather information and examine the details before issuing a clear official position.

Hamayel said the information presented during his press conference was preliminary, adding that further details, possibilities and issues concerning the governorate required more time to explain comprehensively.

He also pointed out that the Jericho and Jordan Valley governorate had taken previous measures concerning the land during the past two years, in response to Israeli movements and plans targeting the area.

The governor stressed that the governorate did not want to rush into issuing media statements before completing its verification of the information, particularly as reports published by news websites had relied on platforms affiliated with settlers.

He said the governorate did not rely on or trust information circulated through those platforms, adding that it had its own account of events, which it would clarify once the necessary information had been gathered.

Regarding settlers' claims that the houses had been purchased, Hamayel said the governorate did not wish to confirm or deny those allegations at this stage.

However, he described the events as "a fully-staged performance", referring to the way the incident began, the statements published on settler-affiliated websites and the subsequent remarks that followed.

Hamayel acknowledged that the governorate did not yet have a definitive account covering all aspects of the case. He said an official statement would be issued following consultations with the relevant authorities, particularly legal bodies and the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission.

He added that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Commission, had been briefed on the issue, given the previous work and measures undertaken concerning the area.