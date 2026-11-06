Far-right Israeli settlers seeking to establish illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza have vowed to continue their campaign despite plans to dismantle their encampment near the besieged Palestinian territory, setting up a potential confrontation with Israel's next government.

The Nachala settlement movement established an unauthorised outpost in Simhoni Forest, between the Israeli communities of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, in mid-October, describing it as a temporary staging ground for the eventual settlement of Gaza.

According to Israeli newspaper Ynet, police and representatives of the Jewish National Fund, which administers the land, have inspected the encampment ahead of its anticipated removal next week.

Israeli authorities reportedly hope to secure a voluntary evacuation but are preparing to use force if necessary.

However, Nachala activists have indicated they will simply move to another location near Gaza rather than abandon their ambitions to establish permanent settlements inside the territory.

The confrontation comes as Israel faces a possible change of government following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defeat in last month's elections.

Former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot has secured the recommendations of 67 lawmakers to form a government, compared with 46 for Netanyahu, although negotiations to assemble a governing coalition remain unresolved.

Professor Yagil Levy, head of The Open University Institute for the Study of Civil-Military Relations, told The New Arab that the continuing uncertainty over Gaza's future could encourage renewed efforts to establish Israeli settlements.

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"However, we cannot rule out the possibility that the status quo in Gaza will encourage attempts to revive the settlement movement," he said.

"It is also possible that this will become part of the right wing's defiance of the [potential] Eisenkot government and an attempt to put it to the test."

Settler ambitions

Nachala has been among the most prominent organisations advocating the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza, which were dismantled during Israel's unilateral withdrawal from the territory in 2005.

The movement intensified its campaign following the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, organising conferences, demonstrations and attempts to approach the territory's border.

Its efforts have attracted support from senior figures in Israel's far-right political establishment, including outgoing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In January 2024, several Israeli government ministers attended a major conference advocating the resettlement of Gaza, while subsequent demonstrations drew support from members of Netanyahu's Likud party.

More recently, Nachala said over 700 supporters had participated in establishing the encampment near Gaza, which it named "Pioneers of Gaza".

Although the site remains on Israeli territory, its organisers have demanded permission to establish settlements inside Gaza itself.

Under international humanitarian law, an occupying power is prohibited from transferring parts of its civilian population into occupied territory. The International Court of Justice has reaffirmed the illegality of Israeli settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel's withdrawal of its settlers from Gaza in 2005 did not end the territory's occupation under the ICJ's assessment, given Israel's continued exercise of significant control over it.

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Potential confrontation

Levy warned that renewed attempts to establish settlements could provoke a confrontation with an Eisenkot-led government, particularly as international pressure mounts for a political resolution to Gaza's future.

"This could lead to a confrontation, not only because the new government is far less committed to the settlement project than its predecessor, but also because international pressure on it to resolve the Gaza issue through peaceful means is likely to increase," he said.

However, Levy suggested that opposition from Israel's military leadership would not necessarily translate into resistance throughout the armed forces.

"The military establishment may oppose such attempts, but a considerable number of soldiers and commanders support this project," he said.

"Let us not forget that, already at the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza, religious soldiers demonstrated in uniform in favor of reestablishing the settlements in Gush Katif."

Gush Katif was the principal bloc of Israeli settlements in Gaza before their evacuation in 2005, a withdrawal that remains a powerful grievance among sections of Israel's religious-nationalist movement.

The Israeli military's relationship with settler groups has long been contentious in the occupied West Bank, where unauthorised outposts have sometimes received state protection and subsequently been legalised.

Whether a future Eisenkot government would pursue a fundamentally different approach remains uncertain, particularly given the difficulties of forming a coalition and the influence of Israel's religious-nationalist right.

For Nachala, however, the proposed dismantling of its latest encampment appears unlikely to end its campaign, raising the prospect of further attempts to challenge Israeli authorities along Gaza's border.