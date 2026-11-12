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Israel's deeply divided parliament descended into chaos on Wednesday as lawmakers traded insults, hurled accusations and shouted over one another, exposing bitter political divisions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right bloc suffered its first defeat in the newly elected Knesset.

The confrontation erupted during the inaugural meeting of the Arrangements Committee, where extreme-right lawmaker Tally Gotliv was forcibly removed from proceedings after repeatedly interrupting fellow legislators, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Committee chairman Roy Folkman, from former army chief Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, ordered Gotliv, a member of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's extremist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, to leave as tensions escalated.

Gotliv continued shouting and protesting as she was escorted from the room, while Palestinian lawmakers chanted "Out, out", according to the Israeli newspaper.

The disorder followed a significant political setback for Netanyahu, whose bloc lost a parliamentary vote on the committee's composition by 63 votes to 50.

The proposal, backed by Eisenkot's bloc and Palestinian lawmakers, marked the first defeat for Netanyahu's allies since the October 27 Israeli elections, which left the prime minister, who is now serving in a caretaker capacity, without a parliamentary majority.

Insults and bitter exchanges

The committee meeting quickly deteriorated into a shouting match as lawmakers exchanged personal insults and accusations.

Newly elected Likud lawmaker Erez Tadmor was branded a "weapons thief" by female legislators, referring to his previous conviction for stealing military equipment during his army service.

Tadmor, who was sentenced to 45 days in prison over the offence, responded by calling lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari a "hen", triggering accusations of misogyny.

He then attacked Eisenkot's bloc for cooperating with Palestinian parties, repeating accusations that they supported terrorism.

"This is my second day in the Knesset and I am shocked," Tadmor said, according to Yedioth Ahronoth, before accusing rival lawmakers of rejecting Netanyahu's calls for unity.

Tadmor also called Democrats lawmaker Naama Lazimi a "roadblocker", prompting her to respond sarcastically: "There is your unity." This was apparently a reference to Netanyahu's calls for a "national unity" government excluding Arab parties following the election.

The confrontation escalated when Gotliv repeatedly interrupted Lazimi as she criticised the treatment of lawmakers and families of Israelis killed or taken captive during the war.

Gotliv accused Lazimi of mocking Netanyahu's appearance, prompting another heated exchange before Folkman ordered her removal.

Despite the chaotic proceedings, the committee approved the appointment of Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman to chair the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

Liran Avisar Ben-Horin was also appointed to lead the temporary Finance Committee.

Netanyahu attacks Palestinian lawmakers

The clashes highlighted the growing divisions in Israeli politics as Netanyahu struggles to retain power following an election that denied his far-right bloc a governing majority.

Palestinian parties have emerged as important players in the parliamentary arithmetic, with their support helping Eisenkot's bloc secure its first victory.

Netanyahu has repeatedly attacked Palestinian lawmakers while simultaneously calling for a national unity government under his leadership.

During a speech on Tuesday, he accused Palestinian parties of supporting "terrorism" and condemned Eisenkot's bloc for negotiating with them.

His remarks prompted Eisenkot's Yashar party to cancel planned coalition talks with Likud, accusing Netanyahu of delivering a divisive speech.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu renewed his appeal for unity, declaring that Israelis must come together in the face of security challenges.

Extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the appeal but warned against forming a government reliant on Palestinian parties, urging Eisenkot to reach an agreement with Netanyahu instead.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Netanyahu was attempting to prevent the newly formed Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee from convening in the coming days.

The committee is responsible for parliamentary oversight of Israel's military and intelligence agencies, including the authority to question senior security officials.

The political turmoil comes ahead of a November 17 vote to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally, in another test of his bloc's dwindling parliamentary influence.

Eisenkot is continuing negotiations to form a government, with the latest confrontations underscoring the hostility between rival Israeli factions and the central role Palestinian lawmakers could play in determining Netanyahu's political future.