Israeli opposition blames Netanyahu for collapse in US support

Israeli opposition leaders on Wednesday blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for triggering a potential worsening of relations with the US following the Congressional midterm elections, which saw American voters elect a new wave of pro-Palestinian lawmakers.

Democrats won a majority in the Senate and also took control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday's vote amid growing disillusion with Donald Trump's presidency, fuelled in large part by the economic effects of the disastrous US-Israeli war on Iran.

The vote took place a week after Israel held its general election, which left both pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs without majorities in the Knesset or clear paths to forming governing coalitions.

The midterm results were seized on by several of Netanyahu's most strident critics in the opposition, who accused him of threatening Israel's relationship with its most important ally.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader tipped to become the next Knesset speaker, said the results "eliminate any possibility of a unity government led by Netanyahu".

"Israel cannot afford to let him remain prime minister. It endangers our security, endangers our democracy, it will ruin our standing in the world," he wrote in a post on X.

There has been speculation in Israel that Netanyahu could try to form a unity government with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot following October's inconclusive vote.

Neither Netanyahu's far-right bloc nor Eisenkot's opposition group won a majority in the 120-seat Knesset and neither have a clear route to power without either working with Palestinian parties or forming a unity government.

Yair Golan, leader of the centrist Democrats, said the midterms showed "just how toxic Netanyahu is among both Democrats and Republicans".

He described Netanyahu's Israel as "boycotted, backward, and isolated" and renewed his call for the immediate formation of a new government.

Netanyahu has not commented on the US vote.

In the days leading up to Israel's election he warned that future governments in Washington could be more hostile to Israel and said it needed to lessen its dependence on the US.

Israel's standing in US at historic lows

Israel's standing among both Democratic and Republican voters has sunk to historic lows over the past three years amid its genocidal assault on Gaza and its role in the Iran war.

The country's influence over American politics and US military aid became a major campaign issue in key races for the House and the Senate. Many Democratic candidates came out against continuing arms sales and pledged to refuse donations from pro-Israel organisations.

The vote will bolster the numbers of increasingly vocal Israel critics in the House and the Senate. At least four of the Democrats' incoming senators and almost a dozen new House representatives have taken critical positions on Israel.

Further evidence of Israel's unpopularity came early on in voting on Tuesday when Trump made a last-minute pledge to halt $4 billion in annual aid to Israel.

Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu in his re-election bid last month, claimed that he and the Israeli leader had agreed to stop the funding by the end of the year.

The announcement drew fresh criticism of Netanyahu by Israel's opposition, who pointed to it as additional evidence of a fracturing US-Israel relationship.