Israeli military colonel Oren Zini, former commander of the Tze’elim training base, called in a recent interview for Palestinians to be presented with an ultimatum threatening their forced expulsion from Gaza.

In an interview with Radio 103 FM, Zini said that the only way to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities is by “full Israeli occupation of Gaza, or voluntary migration of people there”.

According to the Israeli outlet Maariv, during the interview he also called on Israel to continue operations against Hamas and not allow any external parties to restrict the Israeli army’s offensive on the besieged enclave.

The military colonel added that "there should be no middle ground", before claiming that Hamas was rebuilding its infrastructure and developing its weapons.

Zini went on to say that Israel should no longer be satisfied with its “proportionate responses”, and called for continued strikes on Gaza.

Reports added he said that other countries should also not be allowed to impose any restrictions on Israeli operations.

During the interview, he acknowledged that Israel’s relationship with the US was important, but that there was “a red line from Israel’s perspective, and that must be the security line”.

He went on to say that Israel has not destroyed all tunnels and underground military infrastructure in Gaza, that he doesn’t know how many tunnels remain, but that he was sure they were there.

When asked about Iran, he said that the threat from Iran was more “strategically significant,” saying it was an “existential threat,” while adding that Gaza does not pose the same threat.

He concluded the interview by pushing for more assassinations and targeted killings in Gaza, as well as the targeting of Hamas members across all ranks and roles in the group.

“Anyone associated with Hamas should be killed,” he said.

In September, Zini made similar comments on the same radio channel.

"The IDF has penetrated the enemy's most complex strongholds, against both Hamas and Hezbollah, in a way that is suffocating them from within. In my view, this deserves immense credit,” he said at the time.