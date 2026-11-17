Israel’s Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli has asked for Russian-born activist and journalist Andrey Karzhanovsky, known online as Andrey X, to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship over his reporting and pro-Palestine advocacy in the occupied West Bank.

In a post on Monday, the far-right minister, who previously called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Gaza, said he had contacted Interior Minister Gideon Sa’ar, accusing Andrey of "conducting a systematic and wide-ranging delegitimization campaign, based on deliberate deception, distortion of facts, and the dissemination of false and biased reports against the State of Israel and its security forces".

Responding, Andrey called on Chikli to support the return of Palestinian refugees instead.

"I suggest that he immediately calls for instituting a Law of Return for the Palestinian refugees, living in the diaspora since 1948," he wrote. "And if that would result in overpopulation, we can revoke Amichai Chikli's citizenship to compensate, and put him on a plane straight to the Hague, together with his colleagues in the government."

Andrey moved to Israel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, obtaining citizenship under the Law of Return. Speaking at The New Arab’s London studio in June, he said he had left Russia seeking "the easiest passport that I could get at the time", receiving Israeli citizenship within three months.

He said he arrived with little knowledge of Palestine and Israel’s occupation, but later learned its history and saw conditions on the ground in the occupied West Bank. This led him to join activist initiatives, initially in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and later in the West Bank.

In May 2024, he moved to the Palestinian community of Ras Ein al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, initially planning to stay for a month. He began posting daily videos documenting settler incursions and attacks, drawing a growing audience and requests from other Palestinian communities to document violence.

He has since become a prominent activist and journalist on social media, reaching 807,000 followers on Instagram alone through his documentation of Israel’s occupation and settler attacks on Palestinian communities.

Israeli authorities have barred him from the West Bank until 1 January 2027 following his arrest in October.

In his letter to Sa’ar, Chikli also cited Andrey’s accusations that Israel was committing ethnic cleansing. Andrey rejected that characterisation of his work, saying he had not merely accused Israel of ethnic cleansing but documented it.