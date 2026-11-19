A group which encourages British Jews to move to Israel and illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be running a tour of UK cities, despite recently announced sanctions.

Shivat Zion's tour will begin in Glasgow on Sunday, and conclude in London on 1 December. It says the tour will feature lectures, Q&As and one-to-one meetings.

The tour will also visit the cities of Gateshead, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bournemouth, and Brighton.

Shivat Zion says on its website that it aims to help with "Aliyah" - the Israeli term for Jewish immigration to Israel, and integration into Israeli life.

"We will persist in this mission until the last Jew who wishes to make Aliyah does so successfully," it says.

In April, Declassified UK found that Shivat Zion offered to help Brits move to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law, but a representative for Shivat Zion reportedly said they could benefit from UK tax subsidies for donations.

Shivat Zion's website offers advice to Jews hoping to move to illegal settlements. It warns that moving to illegal settlements can affect pensions, benefits, or tax relief from their home countries and have other financial consequences.

However, in its FAQ section, while responding to a question about UN Resolution 2334, which declares Israeli settlements a violation of international law, it falsely states that the West Bank and Golan Heights are not considered occupied territories.

Dora Fidler, a spokesperson for Jewish Anti-Zionist Action said that Shivat Zion's UK tour was " potentially facilitating war crimes" and described this as "deplorable," in a statement shared with The New Arab.

Jewish Anti-Zionist Action called on the British Government to sanction Shivat Zion. On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced sanctions on eight companies involved in development of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Shivat Zion was not on that list.

"We sent a very clear signal to UK companies and individuals that they should not be involved" in illegal settlements, Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty told The New Arab. He said sanctions against groups involved in trade with illegal settlements "will come in and in a number of months time."

Nur Nabulsi, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Youth Movement, said, “The Burnham government’s piecemeal approach to sanctions enables groups like Shivat Zion to sell to prospective settlers in Britain."

"Labour does not want to take action against groups like Shivat Zion because doing so would expose how deeply interconnected settler organisations are with the Israeli ‘state’ itself."