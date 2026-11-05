Israeli forces on Thursday continued to raze several homes in the West Bank near Jerusalem , displacing at least 20 Palestinians and leaving their possessions strewn across the ground, which comes after more plans for the E1 settlement project were recently advanced.

At least four homes were demolished in the al-Sahl area of the town of Biddu, north of Jerusalem, while another home was demolished in the town of Bethany, east of the city.

Also east of Jerusalem, Israeli forces demolished homes earlier this week in the Bir al-Maskub area, inhabited by Palestinian Bedouins, and part of the area included in Israel’s planned E1 settlement.

Video footage of the demolitions showed bulldozers at the scene, while Israeli forces stormed into homes and ordered residents to remove their possessions.

The demolitions in the area started on Tuesday, with sanitation facilities and other agricultural infrastructure also destroyed.

Local sources said bulldozers uprooted dozens of olive trees and caused significant damage to farmers.

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The Palestinian Authority's Jerusalem Governorate also said that Israeli forces ramped up their attacks inside the city on Wednesday, targeting the homes of three Palestinians in the areas of Shufat, Silwan and Beit Hanin, as part of the ongoing escalations.

Alon Cohen Lifshitz from Bimkom - Planning and Human Rights told The New Arab that their teams are doing everything they can to stop the E1 project from being implemented, but added that the Israeli government is doing "everything in its power to create irreversible facts on the ground".

He said the demolitions can be seen as part of a broader effort to reshape the area and remove communities living there before the settlement project is fully implemented.

"We believe that the government understands that implementing these plans would amount to a war crime involving the forcible displacement of communities, in violation of international law. This creates a strong incentive for Israel to demolish all existing structures even before the plans themselves are implemented," Lifshitz said.

"All the families whose homes were demolished are now desperately searching for alternative accommodation, while being prevented from rebuilding what was destroyed. The pressure on the residents is immense, and they simply do not have the capacity to confront, on their own, Israel's well-oiled demolition machinery," he added.

Guy Yifrach, the mayor of Ma’ale Adumim, an Israeli settlement located in occupied east Jerusalem, said that the demolitions have been carried out despite an ongoing judicial review of appeals against E1 plans.

Rights groups Bimkom, Ir Amim and Peace Now, said demolitions were the first to target Bedouin communities within the E1 settlement area since the latest advancement of the plans.

They denounced the demolitions, stating: “Israel has moved from settlement planning to displacement on the ground. The demolition of nearly half the structures in Bir al-Maskub, along with renewed demolition orders for the rest, marks the beginning of an effort to erase an entire Palestinian community”.

“E1 is not simply about building thousands of homes for Israeli settlers. It also involves dispossessing Palestinian communities and driving them from their homes and land to make way for a new settlement. What has begun in Bir al-Maskub could spread to other communities where hundreds of Palestinians live,” the statement added.

The rights groups noted that the developments raised serious concerns about the forcible transfer of a population, noting that this is in violation of international law.

Reports on Thursday added that demolition orders, some of which date back to 2008, have been renewed for all remaining buildings in the area, prompting fears that the entire community will be destroyed and displaced.

The E1 plans include the construction of at least 3,401 settlement units between Jerusalem and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, which will divide and fragment the West Bank, as well as undermine the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.