Israeli forces kill 14-year-old child in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old child in the occupied West Bank during a raid on a town northwest of Nablus on Monday evening.

Moutaz Eyad Daghlas was killed in the town of Burqa, the Palestinian health ministry said.

His father, Rayan Daghlas, was also detained during the incident, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people with gunshot wounds and took them to hospital, but that Israeli forces blocked access to a third wounded person and detained three volunteer paramedics.

The Israeli military, asked by AFP about the incident, said Tuesday it had acted to "thwart stone-hurling and terrorist attacks" in the area.

"The soldiers identified several terrorists who intended to hurl stones at a highway used by Israeli vehicles. This was in an area where stones have recently been hurled at Israeli vehicles," the military said.

"The soldiers responded by firing towards them in order to remove the threat."

Israeli forces routinely open live fire on Palestinians, including minors who throw stones in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has illegally occupied since 1967. The Israeli military's statement however suggested that the victims had not even thrown stones.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said Israeli forces killed at least 241 children or teenagers in the territory between the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023 and late June this year.

Violence has increased in recent weeks, especially in the run-up to Israel's 27 October election, before which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought support from hardline settlers in the West Bank.

On 23 October, Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Hebron before being killed by Israeli forces, who later responded with a major operation in the city, displacing roughly 5,000 people in a move reminiscent of the mass displacement of 33,000 Palestinians from northern West Bank refugee camps in early 2025.

Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,116 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Authority figures.