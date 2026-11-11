Israeli forces detain Palestinian police in Jenin amid confusion over 'security' coordination

Israeli forces have detained several Palestinian policemen in the West Bank, amid reports that security notifications are not being issued.
MENA
2 min read
Naela Khalil
Ramallah
11 November, 2026
Last Update
11 November, 2026 17:56 PM
Masked Palestinian police officers in Jenin in 2024 [Getty]

Israeli forces arrested several members of the Palestinian police in Jenin on Tuesday afternoon, several sources have told The New Arab.

According to the sources, Israeli forces stopped a Palestinian police patrol on the bypass road connecting Jenin to the village of Zababdeh and detained the police officers, while leaving their vehicle on the road.

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) security services declined to comment on the incident when contacted by The New Arab.

On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israeli authorities had decided to stop notifying the PA in advance of raids into Palestinian villages in Area B of the occupied West Bank, where the PA exercises civil control while Israel retains security control.

However, a senior source within the Palestinian Military Liaison Office told The New Arab that the office had received no information about any suspension of coordination in Area B.

"We read these reports in Hebrew-language media, but we have received no information from the Israeli liaison office. Nor have we received any instructions from the Palestinian security or political leadership," the source said.

A Palestinian security officer in Nablus told The New Arab that the situation had become increasingly unpredictable.

"The situation is extremely unclear, and this is unusual," the officer said.

"In recent days, we received notifications that Israeli occupation forces would be conducting a 'security operation' in the city before the operation took place," the source added. "On another occasion, we received notification after the 'security operation' had ended. There have also been occasions when we received no notification at all, even though Israeli forces were in the city. This is a grey area unlike anything we have experienced before."

Under the usual arrangements, Israeli forces issue a notification known as "00" to PA security forces when carrying out an operation, requiring Palestinian officers to remain inside their headquarters and refrain from security activities in areas where Israeli troops are operating.

"So far, we are still able to coordinate the transfer of suspects and convicted individuals through West Bank courts. However, they are transported in private vehicles rather than Palestinian Authority military vehicles bearing the insignia of the Palestinian security services and the Authority," security sources told The New Arab.

In September, Israeli forces also arrested three Palestinian police officers after they detained an Israeli settler in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

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