Israeli forces arrest AFP contributor in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces on Sunday arrested an AFP stringer in the occupied West Bank in a night time raid on his home, the army and his wife said.

Mohammad Ateeq, 34, a video journalist who has contributed to AFP for three years in the West Bank, was blindfolded and taken away from his home in the northern town of Burqin, near Jenin, said his wife Ansam Ateeq.

She said that Israeli troops stormed in at 1:30 am even though he had agreed to open the door himself.

"Despite Mohammad calling out, 'I'll open!', they continued to smash the door until it was forced off its hinges. More than 10 soldiers stormed inside to search the premises, while others remained stationed outside," she said.

She said Israeli forces confiscated Ateeq's two phones and tossed his AFP video camera onto the balcony. They also denied his request to wear a winter coat, she said.

She is due to give birth in around a month to the couple's first child.

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the arrest.

The spokesperson said Ateeq was arrested because he was "suspected of ties with Hamas."

He did not immediately offer further detail. It was unclear where Ateeq had been taken.

AFP in a statement said it was "very concerned" about Ateeq.

"We demand the Israeli authorities explain clearly why he is being detained and provide evidence. Failure to do this should lead to his immediate release," AFP said.

Israeli forces in August arrested another AFP stringer, Mohammed Awad, near his home near Ramallah.

The Israeli military at the time said he was "suspected of advancing terror attacks" and said he was operating on behalf of Hamas, also without providing evidence. Awad remains in detention.