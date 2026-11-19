An Israeli court has extended the detention of renowned Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safiya for a further six months, amid the medic’s deteriorating health and growing calls for him to be released or given a fair trial.

Abu Safiya, who was the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, was abducted from the medical facility in late 2024 after refusing Israeli orders to forcibly evacuate the area. At the time, he said he did not want to leave his patients, who were in critical condition, amid the Israeli offensive and shortage of supplies and staff.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) said a court in Beersheba rejected his lawyers' request for his release.

The court claimed that Abu Safiya “poses a threat to the State of Israel,” his lawyer told reporters.

Abu Safiya, a paediatrician and neonatalogist, is being held under the so-called ‘unlawful combatants law,’ which was introduced in 2002 and allows the detention of individuals classified by authorities as falling under this category without formal charges. It is also based on confidential evidence and material, and allows the repeated renewal of detention orders.

A post on Abu Safiya’s X account on Wednesday read: “Dr Hussam questioned why his detention order was being renewed once again, expressing that he is being punished for fulfilling his humanitarian mission and professional duty as a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza”.

Several other staff members and patients were abducted along with Abu Safiya during the hospital raid.

International rights groups have called for his release repeatedly over the years, particularly because his health has deteriorated behind bars.

PHRI said last week it had seen Abu Safiya’s medical review, and that his records showed significant weight loss, a drop in his hemoglobin levels and reported chest pain that has not been investigated.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said earlier this year that it had received information indicating that Abu Safiya “has been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in grave injuries, and denial of medical care”.

In September, Abu Safiya gave chilling testimony about abuse he faced from Israeli prison guards, telling his lawyer that he was beaten across his body, including in “sensitive areas”.

He also reported sleep deprivation and prison staff playing loud sounds from the prison’s public address system at night. He also said prison staff warned him not to share information about the conditions he was facing with his lawyer during visits.

Abu Safiya’s health made headlines in August, when human rights groups raised the alarm over his condition, warning that there was immediate danger to his life.

His lawyer, Nasser Odeh, visited Abu Safiya on 2 July at the Nitzan Prison, where he met with the shackled doctor, who was also escorted by masked guards and had fresh bruises to his head.

Abu Safiya told his lawyer he was "struggling to breathe, unable to remain seated without collapsing, and appearing close to losing consciousness."

The latest developments come after the Israeli Supreme Court last week dismissed a petition seeking the release of 14 doctors, including specialist medics and hospital directors, who are being held without charge or trial.

Riyas al-Ashqar, the director of the Palestine Centre for Prisoners’ Studies, said that the decision to extend Abu Safiya’s incarceration without any clear charges made against him “was part of a targeted campaign of retaliation”.

According to al-Ashqar, Israel’s continued jailing of the doctor is a violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which provide protections to medical personnel in armed conflicts.