Israeli attacks threaten food security for children in Lebanon

UK charity Save the Children has warned of rising child hunger and alarming levels of malnutrition in Lebanon, as damaged farmland, displacement and increasing living costs threaten children's access to adequate nutrition.

In its latest statement on Friday, Save the Children stressed the urgent need to restore agricultural activities in southern Lebanon, as Israeli attacks have affected almost a quarter of the country's agricultural land.

Citing figures from the global hunger monitor, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the charity said the number of people struggling to meet their basic needs amid years of conflict, economic instability and rising living costs has increased by 15.4 percent since April.

Some 2.15 million people - more than a third of Lebanon's population - are now without any coping mechanisms.

The IPC warned that food insecurity across Lebanon is expected to deteriorate further between March and July 2027, with the number of people facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse projected to increase from approximately 1.05 million to 1.15 million.

Refugees and recently displaced Lebanese people are among those most severely affected, according to Save the Children.

The charity added that restricted access to farmland and the destruction of agricultural and civilian infrastructure are undermining food production and limiting families' ability to feed their children, leaving them with fewer meals and less dietary diversity.

In a statement, Nora Ingdal, Save the Children's country director in Lebanon, warned that the continued hostilities and fragile ceasefire are placing children at further risk of hunger, malnutrition and long-term harm.

"In southern Lebanon, the war has left farms, homes and civilian infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and restrictions on movement are keeping families from their land in the middle of the olive harvest. For many households, olives are their main source of income," Ingdal said.

"As winter approaches, the rising costs of basic needs, including heating, will also force families into impossible choices between keeping their children warm and keeping them fed."

"Without an immediate actual ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring an end to hostilities in all its forms, mainly in the south, children will not only be at risk of hunger and malnutrition, but of protection risks and long-term harm that will shape the rest of their lives," she added.

Ingdal called for urgent international intervention to ensure farmers in southern Lebanon can return to their villages and resume agricultural activities.

"This requires safe access to farmland, rehabilitation of damaged agricultural infrastructure, and support for farmers to resume production and rebuild their livelihoods," she said.

"The international community must also urgently scale up funding for food assistance and nutrition programmes to ensure that children and families facing food insecurity can access adequate and nutritious food, while supporting longer-term recovery and preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation."

Lebanon's Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani has also raised concerns about the extensive damage to the country's agricultural sector caused by Israel's war.

In an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu, Hani said approximately 22.5 percent of Lebanon's agricultural land, equivalent to around 56,000 hectares, has been affected by the conflict.

He added that approximately 24,000 hectares of olive-growing land in southern Lebanon has also sustained direct damage, with the destruction extending beyond farmland and crops to livestock and beekeeping.

"The available results showed no risks associated with consuming olive oil and olives produced in the tested areas of southern Lebanon," Hani said.

However, he warned that assessments remained incomplete because specialist teams were still unable to access certain areas.

"Lebanon faced significant pressure on food markets when the latest fighting began in March, coinciding with the start of the local agricultural production season," he said.

Earlier assessments conducted between April and July 2026 by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in cooperation with Lebanon's Agriculture Ministry, had also warned of food security risks.

Israel-Hezbollah clashes began on 8 October 2023 against the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza- as the confrontation escalated in September 2024 into a broader Israeli military campaign.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in November 2024, but Israeli attacks have continued across Lebanon.