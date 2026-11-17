Israeli forces shelled farmland and opened fire on a home in southwestern Syria overnight into Tuesday, setting the building ablaze and forcing residents to flee.

Artillery rounds struck agricultural land outside Abdeen and Koya, in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa province, while an Israeli helicopter fired heavy machine guns at a house in Koya, setting it on fire, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. Several families fled the village.

The attacks followed an Israeli incursion into nearby Ma’ariya on Monday evening, when a convoy of 23 Israeli military vehicles entered the village and deployed across residential neighbourhoods. Troops raided and searched homes, assaulted a resident and damaged his car.

The attacks on homes and agricultural land have compounded residents’ fears over repeated Israeli incursions and their ability to remain in their villages and earn a living.

Fadi al-Asmai, director of the Golan Media Foundation, told The New Arab that the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) was currently limited to documenting Israeli military violations and hearing residents’ complaints.

Established in 1974, UNDOF is mandated to maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervise the disengagement agreement, including its provisions governing the separation of forces and restrictions on military deployments.

Israeli forces moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone between the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in 1967, and the rest of Syria following Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow in December 2024. UNDOF said its presence in the zone violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Since then they have launched hundreds of incursions into Syria and abduted residents.

Al-Asmai said the UN force had no means of compelling Israel to stop its aggressive activities, pointing to incidents in which it had been unable to secure permission for firefighting teams to enter affected areas. Such cases, he said, exposed the limitations of its ability to respond to Israeli violations.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government’s pursuit of diplomatic means to stop Israeli violations has meant that Syrian forces are almost entirely absent from areas bordering the occupied Syrian Golan, including western Rif Dimashq province, Quneitra province and western Daraa province.

"There are some security detachments outside the buffer zone, while internal security forces maintain police stations in some villages inside it," journalist Mohammed Fahd told The New Arab.

"Israeli forces place numerous obstacles in the way of government work and the delivery of services. There are few projects, and residents face extremely difficult living conditions because of these incursions. Much of the farmland has become off-limits to farmers, who have also been unable to harvest fruit from their trees," he said.

The repeated incursions have left residents living in fear and instability, Fahd added.