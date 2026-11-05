Israeli attacks have burned around 7,000 hectares (70 sq km) of agricultural land and woodland in southern Lebanon over a five-month period this year alone, bringing the total area affected by fires since 2023 to approximately 16,000 hectares (160 sq km), Lebanon’s Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein has said.

Zein said the latest damage, recorded between March and August, was equivalent to the area destroyed by fires unrelated to war over a period of five years.

The overall area burned since October 2023 – when the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel started – was equivalent to the damage caused by natural or deliberately started fires over a decade, she added.

Zein said fires had broken out almost daily across fields, orchards and woodland in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli bombardment and the use of white phosphorus munitions.

She said the full scale of the damage could not yet be determined, as Israeli occupation and continuing attacks had prevented field assessments in affected areas.

Agriculture has been among the sectors most severely affected, with olive cultivation suffering particularly heavy losses due to fires and the uprooting of trees, including mature olive trees in southern villages.

Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Nizar Hany said Monday that the war had damaged around 22.5 percent of the country’s agricultural land, mostly in the south and some in the eastern Beqaa Valley.

According to an assessment published by the Agriculture Ministry in cooperation with specialist centres and organisations, 742 hectares of olive groves require replanting or rehabilitation.

The estimated direct damage to mature olive trees stands at 1.935 trillion Lebanese pounds (around $21.5 million). The figure includes the costs of replacing damaged trees and maintaining and caring for them until they return to productive capacity.

The impact on olive production has been considerably wider. Around 24,936 hectares of olive groves suffered production losses during the current year, while the area weighted according to the severity of the damage was estimated at 15,587 hectares.

The destruction of mature olive trees is particularly difficult to reverse, as newly planted trees require years to reach productive maturity.

Other agricultural sectors have also suffered significant losses. Tobacco farming, a major source of income for many families in southern Lebanon, has been affected by burned fields, restricted access to farmland and lost harvests. Fruit trees, pastures and seasonal crops have also sustained damage.

The damage comes amid continued Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, where a large swathe of territory is currently under occupation. Lebanese officials have called for complaints to be filed against Israel over the use of white phosphorus and for compensation for the destruction caused to the country's agricultural land.