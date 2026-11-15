An Israeli who was briefly detained in Jordan for trespassing into the kingdom's territorial waters was returned home on Sunday, the Israeli military said.

The Jordanian army had said its naval forces apprehended the Israeli citizen after he entered the country's waters the day before.

"The Royal Navy Command arrested yesterday an Israeli who had infiltrated Jordanian territorial waters by sea," an army statement said.

"Forces were immediately dispatched to the location, where the intruder was apprehended," it added without providing further detail on the incident or its location, likely to be the Gulf of Aqaba in the kingdom's south.

The Israeli military later said the civilian was safely transferred to military troops "a short while ago."

It had said earlier that it received a report "of an Israeli civilian who crossed by sea from Israeli territory into Jordanian waters".

"The civilian was detained by Jordanian security forces. Since then, Israeli security authorities have been working through the relevant channels to ensure his safe return."

The Israeli military further noted that "crossing the border into Jordan outside an authorised border crossing is prohibited, poses a danger to Israeli citizens, and constitutes a violation of the law".

Infiltrations are rare between Jordan and Israel, which have been linked by a peace treaty since 1994.

In January 2020, a Jordanian court sentenced Israeli citizen Konstantin Kotov to four months in prison and a 1,000-dinar (about $1,500) fine for "illegally infiltrating Jordanian territory" and possessing narcotics.