Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza

A senior Hamas commander who was involved in planning and overseeing the 7 October attacks on Israel was killed by Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, the Palestinian group's armed wing confirmed.

The killing of Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, is one of Israel's latest attacks on Gaza, despite having agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025.

Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, slammed the attack as a "cowardly assassination".

The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on 15 September.

Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medics.

Hamas said Abu Younis joined Hamas' armed wing in 1991 and had held several senior operational roles in Rafah before becoming commander of the brigade.

His funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis, Hamas said.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the so-called ceasefire went into effect more than a year ago.

Over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.