Israeli actress and broadcaster Rivka Michaeli has criticised political rhetoric portraying Arab citizens of Israel as outsiders, saying their treatment as a group that does not belong in society amounts to unjustified exclusion.

Arabs make up around 20 percent of Israel’s population, Michaeli noted, questioning why they are treated as unwelcome despite being an integral part of everyday Israeli society.

Arab citizens of Israel are largely Palestinians who remained within the country’s borders after its establishment in 1948, during the Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcefully displaced and expelled from their homes.

Speaking to Israeli news outlet N1 following the country’s 27 October election, Michaeli said the results had fallen short of her expectations and those of others who believe in equality.

She said, however, that the enthusiasm and voter participation on election day offered some reason for optimism, despite the outcome disappointing supporters of equality.

Arab parties made record gains in the election, winning a combined 19 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

On Saturday evening, President Isaac Herzog announced that he intended to task Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government. He was due to formally give Eisenkot the mandate on Sunday. If successful, Eisenkot would replace Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

During party consultations with Herzog, Eisenkot received the endorsements of both Arab-majority lists, who could now play kingmakers after making unprecedented gains in the vote. But it remains unclear if Eisenkot's bloc would accept support from the Arab lists in forming a government.

Many Israeli right-wing and far-right politicians have rejected the prospect of a governing coalition involving Arab parties. Some have also criticised Arab voters for turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots.

In a separate interview with Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Michaeli criticised what she described as growing rhetoric questioning the legitimacy of Arab citizens' presence in Israel. She said she was angered by attempts to portray them as outsiders.

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Michaeli pointed to the presence of Arab citizens across everyday life, including in hospitals, pharmacies and transport services, stressing that they are people and citizens who live within Israeli society. She questioned the justification for treating them as unwelcome or challenging their right to exist.

She added that imagining Jewish citizens being subjected to similar treatment would expose the contradiction in such rhetoric.

Michaeli’s criticism also extended to settlers involved in riots and attacks in the occupied West Bank. She called for those involved in the attacks to be condemned and shunned, adding to previous criticism she has voiced against violence targeting Palestinians in the territory.

The West Bank has experienced a sharp escalation in violence by Israeli settlers and military forces since 2023, with more than 1,000 Palestinians killed in attacks and military operations, according to UN figures. Some Israeli officials and institutions have called it "Jewish terrorism" and warned that it posed existential threats to Israel.

Netanyahu’s far-right government has also accelerated the construction of illegal settlements in the territory, resulting in the displacement of thousands of Palestinian families.