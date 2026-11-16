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The Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million photographs of Palestinians to Amazon's cloud platform to use its facial recognition technology, according to leaked documents obtained by The Guardian.

The images were transferred to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in early 2024, as Israel intensified its military offensive in Gaza, according to an investigation published by the newspaper on Monday.

The photographs came from an extensive Israeli military database containing personal information about Palestinians living in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The military department responsible for the database, known as Rolling Stone, informed Amazon that it intended to use the company's AI-powered Rekognition platform to analyse the images.

The revelations raise further questions about the involvement of major US technology companies in Israel's surveillance of Palestinians during its genocidal war on Gaza.

Surveillance of Palestinians

Israeli forces routinely photographed Palestinians passing through military checkpoints in Gaza following the ground invasion in October 2023, the report said.

Many of those photographed had been forcibly displaced by Israeli bombardment and were passing through checkpoints established by the military.

Although investigators could not establish whether the 3.5 million uploaded images originated from these checkpoints, a military source said Amazon's cloud infrastructure was used because of the enormous volume of photographs collected.

Facial recognition technology was reportedly used to compare images captured at checkpoints with photographs stored in Israeli military databases.

The checkpoints also became sites where Palestinians were detained, with rights organisations and UN bodies documenting cases of enforced disappearance.

Israel has long used facial recognition systems in the occupied West Bank, where soldiers scan Palestinians' faces using surveillance cameras and smartphone applications.

One such application, Blue Wolf, allows soldiers to identify Palestinians and access personal information, including whether individuals have been flagged for arrest.

Amazon's expanding military partnership

The Guardian investigation also revealed that Israel had transferred large quantities of sensitive military intelligence and personal information about Palestinians to Amazon's data centres.

The transfers formed part of a broader effort to expand the Israeli military's reliance on commercial cloud computing.

An Israeli military source involved in the project told The Guardian that the department intended to transfer virtually all its databases to Amazon.

"The plan [at Rolling Stone] was to migrate pictures, videos, all the confidential intelligence information – everything," the source said.

The partnership operates under Project Nimbus, a multibillion-dollar agreement signed in 2021 under which Amazon and Google provide cloud computing services to Israeli government and military institutions.

The agreement includes provisions preventing the companies from unilaterally restricting Israeli government and military access to their cloud services, even in cases involving violations of service terms, according to The Guardian.

Documents also revealed that Amazon provided the Israeli military with a specially secured section of its Tel Aviv data centres, described as a "walled garden", for storing sensitive intelligence and operational material.

In early 2024, Israeli soldiers reportedly worked from Amazon's Tel Aviv offices while exploring ways to improve facial recognition operations in Gaza.

However, it remains unclear whether those experiments became operational or were directly connected to the 3.5 million photographs.

An AWS spokesperson told The Guardian that the company had no "visibility" into the workloads stored by customers on its cloud infrastructure.

"We respect the privacy of our customers, and we do not discuss our relationship without their consent," the spokesperson said.

The company also described visits by Israeli military personnel to its offices as routine customer engagement.

The Israeli military declined to comment on services connected to operational requirements.