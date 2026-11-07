The Israeli military has unveiled a robotic system for its invasion and occupation of areas of southern Lebanon, combining heavy remotely operated vehicles, robotic dogs designed to detect explosives and armed drones capable of entering buildings and tunnels to conduct surveillance and attacks.

The announcement came as Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir visited the southern Lebanese border town of Khiam, where he inspected the new capabilities and ordered their integration into combat units to be accelerated.

According to a report by Israeli newspaper Maariv on Thursday, the Israeli military presented for the first time on Wednesday a "fully integrated robotic combat team" being deployed in Lebanon. The system includes heavy military vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers and D9 bulldozers, which can operate remotely or autonomously without crews inside them.

It also includes robotic dogs that move ahead of troops to inspect suspected explosive sites and identify "potential threats" before soldiers advance.

The system's aerial component consists of small drones designed to conduct surveillance and searches inside confined spaces, including rooms, buildings and tunnels.

The Maariv report referred to the killing of former Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip in October 2024, recalling footage showing him confronting a drone sent by Israeli soldiers to inspect the building where he was sheltering with two other people.

According to the Israeli account, images transmitted by the drone helped locate Sinwar before an Israeli tank fired several shells at the room, killing him and the others with him.

The Israeli military says the drones now deployed as part of the robotic combat team on its northern front with Lebanon are more advanced than the one used in that operation. These drones can conduct surveillance and attacks in different lighting conditions and move through underground spaces and high-rise buildings containing multiple rooms and enclosed areas, the report said.

Israeli military officials say troops no longer enter buildings or tunnels before robotic dogs and drones have inspected them.

During his visit to Khiam, Zamir was shown the robotic combat team of the Israeli military's 769th Regional Brigade, which is operated by the 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Battalion. He instructed the military to accelerate the integration of robotic capabilities into combat units and expand their deployment.

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The demonstration in Khiam comes as Israel continues its military operations in southern Lebanon, despite a marked reduction in the intensity of fighting.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. A new round of fighting erupted on 2 March this year, alongside the US-Israeli war on Iran. Although the fighting has largely subsided, Israeli violations continue in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces have expanded their ground invasion and established a so-called Yellow Line, demarcating a security zone. The Israeli military says it has uncovered and detonated numerous tunnels and underground facilities belonging to Hezbollah, with some explosions causing tremors across the region.

Dozens of towns and villages within the Yellow Line have been razed.

Israel has also warned Hezbollah against joining any renewed US-Israeli war on Iran. Reports in recent weeks have said the group is preparing for another round of fighting.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health says three years of Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed close to 9,000 people and wounded more than 30,000 others, many of them civilians.