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Israeli authorities have refused to release 14 Palestinian doctors from Gaza who remain detained without charge or trial, amid renewed concerns over the health of prominent Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya, who has been held by Israel for almost 23 months and denied an independent medical examination.

Two petitions concerning Palestinian doctors detained from Gaza had been rejected, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) said The Lod District Court refused a request for Abu Safiya to undergo an independent medical examination and receive a second medical opinion, despite “concerning indications in his medical records”.

“The Supreme Court refused to release 14 doctors, including hospital directors and specialist physicians,” the organisation said.

“The 14 doctors are being held in Israeli prisons without being charged or brought to trial.”

PHRI also said the Israeli High Court of Justice had declined to intervene in the military chief of staff's decision to keep the doctors in detention, despite the severe crisis facing Gaza's healthcare system.

Naji Abbas of PHRI said the two rulings highlighted the violations experienced by detained Palestinian doctors and the Israeli judiciary's failure to protect their rights.

The detainees include hospital directors and specialists in essential medical fields, he added.

According to PHRI, some of the doctors have been detained for more than two years, as Gaza's healthcare system continues to grapple with a critical shortage of medical personnel.

Meanwhile, fresh medical observations have raised serious concerns about Abu Safiya's health, with reports pointing to the effects of harsh detention conditions, untreated medical problems and severe food shortages.

Citing medical assessments by Amit Tirosh, a specialist in internal medicine and endocrinology who reviewed the Palestinian doctor's file held by the Israel Prison Service, PHRI highlighted several health concerns that had not received adequate medical investigation or follow-up care.

These included significant weight loss, a decline in Abu Safiya's haemoglobin levels, the absence of essential tests to establish the cause of reported chest pain, and delays in diagnosing scabies.

The organisation also reported that Abu Safiya had been found with "bruising around his left eye, along with dizziness and pain in his ribs".

Abu Safiya had previously told his lawyer that prison guards had beaten him. However, his medical records did not explain the documented injuries, according to Tirosh and PHRI.

The organisation said the information contained in his medical file contradicted the court's assessment that he had no health conditions other than high blood pressure, highlighting the need for further medical examinations.

Despite PHRI's warnings, Abu Safiya has been refused an independent medical assessment, with Tirosh not permitted to examine him in person.

The Israel Prison Service has also declined to provide PHRI with his updated medical records, preventing the organisation from assessing his current condition.

According to PHRI, the court's decision indicated that Israeli authorities had opposed an independent medical examination based on claims which alleged that Abu Safiya had international contacts and alleged influence over other detainees.

Some of these claims were presented during closed hearing,

The international campaign calling for his release was also reportedly cited as one of the considerations behind the decision.

PHRI has rejected these arguments as justification for denying Abu Safiya an independent medical assessment and reiterated its call for his release.

Abu Safiya was detained by the Israeli army on 27 December 2024 during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Israel is holding him without charge or trial under its "Unlawful Combatants Law", which allows for prolonged detention based on intelligence files and classified evidence, according to PHRI.

Before his detention, Abu Safiya had become a prominent symbol of healthcare workers struggling to treat patients throughout Israel's genocide on Gaza.

PHRI has previously said that Abu Safiya spent a period in solitary confinement beginning in June 2026.

He is currently being held with just one other prisoner and is denied contact with the wider detainee population.

Around 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including approximately 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations.

Palestinian detainees have faced torture, starvation, sexual abuse and medical neglect, with dozens dying in Israeli custody.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children.