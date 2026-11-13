Israeli authorities have ordered the removal of almond trees and wild vegetation from Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, prompting a leading Palestinian commission to warn that the military order could damage farmland and threaten local farmers' livelihoods.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission first reported the order on Friday, saying it had been signed on 28 October and targets 37.8 acres of Palestinian land across the Hebron towns of Dura and Tarqumiya.

In Dura, the affected locations include Tars, Wadi Khuzem, Khirbet Deir Samit, Khirbet Sabr, Jabal al-Saadi and Khirbet al-Deir.

According to the commission, landowners or those managing the properties must remove the trees and vegetation within seven days of a field inspection arranged by the Israeli liaison authority.

The order also permits parties authorised by the Israeli military commander to carry out the removal if landowners fail to comply.

Those affected have up to seven days from the date of the field inspection to submit objections, the commission added.

The commission has warned that the measure could have serious agricultural, environmental and economic consequences.

It said clearing almond trees and vegetation along a stretch of land extending more than 7.5 kilometres (4.66 miles) would undermine the area's agricultural productivity and ecological value, while damaging farmers' livelihoods and their connection to their land.

In its statement, the commission argued that invoking "security measures" to justify such actions was being used as a means of interfering with how Palestinian land is used and imposing changes on the ground.

While the commission clarified that the military order did not involve transferring ownership of the land and specifically concerned the removal of trees and vegetation, it stressed that this did not lessen the potential harm to landowners or the agricultural character of the affected areas.

The latest measure comes amid growing concerns among Palestinians over an increase in Israeli military operations and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, which have escalated since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on 7 October 2023.

Palestinian officials have previously raised concerns over what they describe as Israeli violations targeting the agricultural sector across West Bank governorates.

These include land levelling, the demolition of agricultural infrastructure, the destruction of water sources and widespread damage to fruit trees.

Settler attacks on crops and agricultural property, alongside restrictions preventing farmers from accessing their land, have also been reported.