Israeli defence minister says no need for opposition approval to launch strikes

At least 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday in the deadliest attacks since Israel's election last month.
MENA
3 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
12 November, 2026
Last Update
12 November, 2026 15:51 PM
Aftermath of an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City on 12 November 2026. [Getty]

Israeli caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the outgoing coalition does not need permission from the opposition to decide on fresh military operations, following calls to show restraint.

"We do not need approval from the opposition or any legal authority" for the army to carry out strikes in any of the arenas where it operates, Katz wrote on X.

His comments came as the Israeli military killed at least 10 people in Gaza in the deadliest strikes since Israel's election last month.

The leader of the opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, has called on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, warning that the use of force without a "direct and immediate threat" could have "disastrous consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust".

Netanyahu repeatedly threatened to resume the Iran war on the campaign trail for elections last month, warning of threats and even posting an image of a nuclear bomb destroying Tel Aviv.

Katz said Thursday that the outgoing coalition had "demonstrated resolve and sound judgement in dealing with Iran, in full coordination with the IDF -- and that will remain the case now, as circumstances require".

Netanyahu agreed to meet Thursday with Eisenkot to discuss national security following the row over whether the outgoing government can resume the conflict.

In a short joint statement, Eisenkot and Netanyahu said they would meet at the prime minister's office for a briefing attended by Netanyahu's military aide.

The announcement came a day after Eisenkot, who has a mandate to try to form a new government, accused Netanyahu of refusing to brief him, in what he called a deviation from protocol.

Avigdor Liberman, a key member of Eisenkot's political bloc who has been named head of a parliamentary committee on foreign and defence affairs, also criticised Netanyahu on Thursday.

"I warn you: a caretaker government is not allowed to make decisions that could drag Israel into war without parliamentary oversight and without the full consent of all security agencies," said Liberman, a hawkish former aide to Netanyahu who has become a strident critic.

Neither Liberman nor Eisenkot mentioned Iran directly.

Netanyahu's office has hit back, saying Wednesday that Eisenkot, a former military chief, was politicising national security.

Since last year Netanyahu has twice ordered major bombing campaigns against Iran in partnership with US President Donald Trump.

Both leaders said afterwards that they had severely set back Iran's efforts to build nuclear weapons, which the clerical state denies pursuing.

Trump has allied himself with Netanyahu but in recent days has said the focus is on diplomacy, after he also suffered a setback in elections, partly due to the war.

Eisenkot has until 6 December to form a government, although President Isaac Herzog can give him an extension until 20 December.

Both Eisenkot's broad left-to-right coalition and Netanyahu's bloc of hard-right and religious parties fell short of a majority in Israel's October polls.

Eisenkot is exploring options to form a government, with Liberman demanding he not work with Israeli-Arab lawmakers, whose numbers soared in the elections on the back of anger over Netanyahu.

(AFP and TNA staff)

Join us on WhatsApp A

Related Articles

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas says a close confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu contacted him over coalition negotiations despite the prime minister's public attacks on Palestinian parties
Israeli elections 2026
MENA
Live Story

Netanyahu ally approached Mansour Abbas over Israel coalition

Palestinians inspect a burnt car after it was allegedly torched by Israeli settlers in Atara village, north of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on September 24, 2026.
Occupied West Bank
MENA
Live Story

Israeli settlers injure Palestinians as army dismantles outposts

Jean Luc Melenchon founder of the political party La France Insoumise LFI during a demonstration in support of Palestine and Gaza in Paris France on November 29, 202
Israel
MENA
Live Story

Israel to ban French leftist leader Melenchon from entry

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

Jean Luc Melenchon founder of the political party La France Insoumise LFI during a demonstration in support of Palestine and Gaza in Paris France on November 29, 202
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Israel
MENA
Live Story

Israel to ban French leftist leader Melenchon from entry