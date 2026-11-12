An Israeli strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital early on Thursday killed at least six people and injured dozens more, marking the seventh time the hospital has been struck.

Shortly after midnight, an Israeli missile hit the surgical ward in the hospital's Al-Yassin building, causing widespread destruction to the surgery department and intensive care unit.

Both departments at the hospital, which serves at least 500,000 people in southern Gaza, have been put out of service.

Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, is one of the few functioning medical facilities left in Gaza, where continued Israeli bombardment has devastated healthcare infrastructure. Its surgical department treats at least 30 patients a day.

Hospital director describes extensive destruction

Dr Ahmed al-Farra, director-general of Nasser Medical Complex, told The New Arab that the hospital was struck at approximately 12.30am by two missiles believed to have been fired from an Israeli aircraft.

One missile exploded while the other failed to detonate, potentially preventing a much higher death toll, he said.

Al-Farra said the force of the explosion penetrated three ceilings, causing extensive destruction to the Al-Yassin building, a central component of the medical complex.

"The bombing resulted in the deaths of six people, including Dr Rizq Ahmed Abu Shaira, and injuries to others, in addition to extensive destruction in the Al-Yassin building," he said.

He explained that laboratories and operating theatres had been rendered completely inoperable, while beds, medical devices and essential supplies were damaged.

The destruction has also obstructed medical workers' access to several departments, including intensive care, placing critically ill patients at further risk.

Al-Farra described the strike as one of the most severe attacks the hospital had experienced, warning that it threatened the facility's ability to provide essential treatment.

He said the hospital had already contacted field hospitals and international health organisations before the attack, requesting medical solutions, gauze, cotton wool and other essential supplies because of critically low stocks.

Footage shared on social media showed wrecked rooms, damaged ceilings and corridors covered in debris, as hospital staff carried injured patients on stretchers through the rubble and helped others to safety.

"The scale of the destruction is hard to describe. I believe this is among the worst damage I have personally witnessed," a nurse working at Nasser Hospital told Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

"The department is now completely out of service. It will require significant resources and extensive repairs before it can resume its work."

"This was not simply damage to part of a building. It was a devastating blow to a department providing essential medical services to thousands of people across southern Gaza, at a time when they need these services more than ever."

Destruction at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least six Palestinians on 12 November [Getty]

Hospitals turned into 'sites of death'

Among those killed was Palestinian general surgery specialist Dr Rezq Abu Shaeera, who featured in the 2026 film American Doctor, which follows American physicians volunteering in besieged hospitals across Gaza during the genocide.

According to his colleagues, Abu Shaeera had finished operating a few hours earlier and had been checking on a patient just minutes before the attack.

"It is incredibly painful to lose a colleague who was simply doing his job and dedicating himself to caring for patients," the nurse said.

"Sadly, he is not the first colleague we have lost during this war."

More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Most of those killed and injured in Thursday's strike were hospital staff and patients receiving care or awaiting surgery, Munir al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza's Ministry of Health, told The New Arab.

Al-Bursh said Israel repeatedly resorted to allegations about the presence of military targets in hospitals to justify its attacks, despite the devastating consequences for Gaza's healthcare system and the killing of medical personnel and patients.

"The hospital has become a place of death rather than a place for treating the sick," he said, criticising the international community for accepting Israeli explanations for attacks on medical facilities despite the mounting death toll and widespread destruction.

Al-Bursh added that international organisations had documented more than 2,000 violations against hospitals in Gaza, rejecting the Israeli military's repeated justification that such facilities were being used for military purposes.

"It is implausible that all these attacks, as the occupation claims, are due to the presence of military targets. We are not fooled by this Israeli propaganda. It cannot justify the destruction of hospitals or the killing of patients and doctors," he continued.

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of six people killed in an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on 12 November [Getty]

Israel admits responsibility for hospital strike

The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the attack but sought to justify it by alleging that it had targeted a senior Hamas commander and other members of the movement.

It also accused Hamas of using the hospital as a command centre and weapons storage site, without providing evidence to substantiate these allegations. Footage shared from the scene did not appear to show evidence supporting the Israeli military's claims.

Hamas rejected Israel's account, describing the allegations as an attempt to justify an attack on a civilian medical facility protected under international law.

In a statement, the movement accused Israel of using unsubstantiated claims about Hamas command centres to conceal what it described as another war crime, pointing to the deaths of patients, doctors and other medical personnel.

Munition fragments and debris at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least six Palestinians on 12 November [Getty]

Nasser Hospital repeatedly targeted

Nasser Hospital has been repeatedly struck by Israeli forces since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,600 people.

Thursday's strike was the seventh direct attack on the hospital and the second to hit its surgical department. It comes as Israeli authorities continue to restrict the entry of medical equipment needed to rebuild Gaza's shattered healthcare infrastructure.

On 25 August 2025, a double-tap Israeli strike hit the same hospital, striking a staircase outside the building and killing 22 people, including journalists, rescue workers and emergency personnel responding to the first strike.

"Targeting a medical facility that includes patients receiving treatment and teams performing their humanitarian and professional duty represents a serious attack on the health system and a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions that ensure the protection of medical facilities, employees and patients," Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.

The strike has renewed questions over the protection of hospitals and medical personnel under international humanitarian law, particularly as Gaza's healthcare system has faced sustained attacks since the war began in October 2023.

Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention stipulates that civilian hospitals must be respected and protected at all times.

"A surgeon has been killed in the hospital where he worked, patients have been killed in their beds, and surgical and intensive care facilities have been hit. What kind of ceasefire is this?" Steve Cutts, CEO of MAP, said.

"Israel's attacks are continuing, and Gaza's hospitals are being left to pick up the pieces of a health system that has already been systematically dismantled," he added.