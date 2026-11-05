Israel kills five in Gaza, including child

Israeli strikes and gunfire on Thursday killed five people across Gaza, including a woman and a 12-year-old boy, rescue services in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory told AFP.

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire with Hamas that came into effect in October 2025, killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, told AFP that a 12-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

A few kilometres away, near the town of Al-Zawayda, two people were killed in separate Israeli strikes, he added.

The nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed to AFP that all three were dead on arrival.

In southern Gaza, a woman was killed by Israeli gunfire near the city of Khan Younis, Bassal said. Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis confirmed her death to AFP.

Later in the day, "one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike... west of Gaza City," Bassal said.

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,600 people since the announcement of the ceasefire a year ago, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Israeli army has identified seven deaths in its ranks over the same period, as well as the death of one civilian contractor.

(AFP and TNA staff)