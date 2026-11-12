Israel to ban French leftist leader Melenchon from entry

Israel will ban the presidential contender entering the country after he backed activists' efforts to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
12 November, 2026
Jean-Luc Melenchon attends a demonstration in support of Palestine and Gaza in Paris on 29 November 2025. [Getty]

Israel said on Thursday it would ban French leftist presidential contender Jean-Luc Melenchon from visiting after he vowed that if he were elected, French vessels would accompany activists hoping to force aid into Gaza.

"Israel will respond firmly to those who seek to harm it and will not allow individuals who act against Israel and incite against its citizens to enter the country," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel said it would also refuse entry to Mathilde Panot, the parliamentary group chair of Melenchon's France Unbowed party.

The announcement comes a day after France confirmed it had refused entry to the head of a body representing settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Melenchon, a fierce critic of Israel who had no apparent plans to visit the country, said in a speech Saturday that if he were elected, France would "act directly in support of the Palestinians" in both Gaza and the West Bank.

"French ships, like those of Italy and Spain, will escort, if necessary, the flotillas of citizens mobilised to affirm people's rights," he said.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since Hamas took over in 2007 and has tightened the siege since Hamas carried out the 7 October 2023 attack.

A series of flotillas have sought to break through the Israeli siege. Some activists from one flotilla intercepted earlier this year alleged that Israeli authorities physically or sexually abused them in custody, charges denied by the Israeli government.

Israel earlier banned entry to a number of British left-wing lawmakers including Jeremy Corbyn, another outspoken critic, after London imposed sanctions on products from settlements.

(AFP and TNA staff)

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