Follow us as a Preferred Source on Google

Irish actor Liam Cunningham has condemned the Israeli army's killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank over claims that he was planning to throw stones at vehicles.

Cunningham criticised the army's justification for shooting Mu'taz Iyad Daghlas, who was killed near the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, earlier this week.

"An IDF statement issued yesterday stated a 14-year-old boy was shot dead in the West Bank on Monday, because he planned to throw stones at them. Not threw stones, PLANNED, to throw stones. This is Zionism," the actor wrote.

The Israeli army claimed its soldiers had spotted several "terrorists" who "planned to throw stones at a highway" used by Israeli motorists.

"The soldiers responded with gunfire toward them to remove the danger…hits were identified," the statement added.

Palestinian health officials confirmed the death of the teenager, saying Israeli authorities had taken his body.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, two other Palestinians, aged 17 and 19, were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire and were subsequently taken to hospital.

Wafa also reported that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the scene despite the injuries.

Local media reported that Israeli forces detained Daghlas's father, three Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics and another Palestinian man who was in the area when the shooting occurred.

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, also condemned the killing.

"A 14-year-old, killed, because he 'intended' to throw stones, so is a 'terrorist'. This is what the Israeli army does. But then people celebrate this," he said.

Israeli forces shot dead 14-year-old Mu’taz Iyad Daghlas [Screengrab/Instagram]

Israel returns body of Palestinian teenager who died in custody

The criticism comes as Israeli authorities on Thursday returned the body of another Palestinian teenager who died in Israeli custody last year, following legal efforts by Palestinian prisoners' rights organisations.

Walid Khaled Ahmad, 17, from Silwad, east of Ramallah, died in Israel's Megiddo Prison in March 2025, around six months after his detention.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said Ahmad had been deprived of food and medical treatment, causing his health to deteriorate severely.

An Israeli court in Hadera closed the investigation into his death in December, saying all avenues of inquiry had been exhausted.

However, the Palestinian organisations challenged the decision, citing medical findings that they said raised serious concerns about the circumstances of his death.

His body was returned following legal efforts led by lawyer Nadia Daqa, according to Wafa.

The organisations said Israeli authorities continued to withhold the bodies of 98 Palestinians who had died in custody since 1967, including 87 who died after the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023.

They also warned that around 350 Palestinian children remained detained in Ofer and Megiddo prisons, where they reportedly faced starvation, physical assaults, torture and denial of medical care.

Palestinian children killed and detained

Israeli human rights group B'Tselem has reported that Israeli forces killed at least 241 Palestinian children and teenagers in the occupied West Bank between October 2023 and June 2026.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, Israel has detained more than 2,000 Palestinian children since 2023.

Israeli forces have also detained more than 25,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during that period, a figure that excludes Palestinians detained in the Gaza Strip.

In June, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said it had found evidence that "Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli security forces" in Gaza.

The commission also documented the devastating impact of Israel's military operations on Palestinian children, including physical and psychological injuries, mass trauma, orphanhood, family separation, disability, starvation and repeated displacement.